‘Beyond the Edge’: CBS Confirms ‘Survivor’-Like Celebrity Competition Will Premiere in March

CBS has confirmed that Beyond the Edge, a Survivor-like celebrity competition will premiere in March. Rumors have swirled about Beyond the Edge for months. Now, we finally have a date. It’ll premiere on March 16 at 9/8 central.

News of Beyond the Edge leaked in December. It included a rumored list of celebrities who’ve agreed to be on the show. Now, that list has been confirmed by CBS. The show will take place in Panama.

The list of the nine celebrities rumored to be on Beyond the Edge is quite the list. Super Bowl MVP Ray Lewis will join the show along with country singer Lauren Alaina. And Alaina isn’t the only country artist to try their hand at Beyond the Edge. Singer Craig Morgan will also join. NBA champion Metta World Peace, who previously appeared on CBS’s other celebrity competition series, Celebrity Big Brother, will also appear.

The NFL’s Mike Singletary will join the large list of celebrity athletes. But there are also actors and reality TV stars. Jodie Sweetin from Full House and Fuller House will come on and Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) and Eboni K. Williams (The Real Housewives of New York City) will join as the show’s reality stars.

The entire season has already been filmed. The celebrities filmed in Bocas del Toro, Panama in the fall. According to Variety, they experienced “two weeks of torrential downpours, scorching heat and deadly wildlife while living in the exotic Panama jungle.”

One Executive Producer Said ‘Beyond The Edge’ Will Push these Celebrities to Their Limits

Just because they’re celebrities, that doesn’t mean that Beyond The Edge was made easy. In fact, it seems like one of the most grueling possible celebrity competition shows you can go on.

“Beyond the Edge’ is the most extreme celebrity format ever attempted,” Executive Producer Greg Goldman said according to Variety. “The day before we started principal photography, all of the producers looked at each other with the sinking feeling that this celebrity cast might see where they were living for up to two weeks – the harsh jungles of Panama – and just bolt.”

But that’s not what happened at all. The members of this group decided to push themselves. And on Beyond The Edge, all of this work and competition is for charities. In fact, there aren’t any eliminations or judges. Each day raises more money for charity, and if a star has enough, they can ring a bell signaling they want to go home.

“To the contrary, we were amazed by how these icons pushed themselves to their breaking points, showing incredible mental fortitude and physical tenacity,” Goldman continued. “And all for an incredible cause: to raise money for charities that are near and dear to their hearts.”