‘Big Sky’: Bernard White of ‘Silicon Valley’ Joins the ABC Series

After what seemed like a never-ending hiatus, “Big Sky” finally made its big ol’ return. The popular ABC drama full of mystery, murder, and crime returned with a new episode of Season 2 on Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

The show went on a hiatus right around the holiday season. Many shows take a break at this time but then return to the screen not long after. “Big Sky” decided that instead of returning for that small period of time it would just wait until the Winter Olympics finished as well.

Now, we should get a good amount of non-interrupted “Big Sky” episodes, seeing as they had plenty of time to get ahead in the filming process.

According to Deadline, the show seems to have plenty of surprises up its sleeve for the rest of season two. One of these surprises is Bernard White joining the cast of “Big Sky.” White is going to play the role of Veer Bhullar. He is the very powerful patriarch of the Bhullar drug cartel.

His children, Ren and Jag, share that he has been playing a large role in all of the drama from behind the scenes. Well, now he’s emerging from the shadows to take care of business himself. The news outlet describes Veer as the “distant, judgmental, tender, and impossible to please” father of his two kid’s nightmares.

Not to mention, Veer is coming in hot. When we’re talking about a cartel boss, mad isn’t exactly an ideal state of mind. He is incredibly frustrated because his operations abruptly got moved from Canada to Montana. Now, he has to try to keep control of his massive criminal empire. At the same time, he’s got his enigmatic children to keep tabs on and his sanity itself isn’t exactly picture-perfect.

Bernard White is most recognizable for his role as Denpok in the popular HBO comedy “Silicon Valley.” Some of his other roles include “Homeland,” “Kidding,” “Claws,” and “The Blacklist.”

Main Plot Points of New ‘Big Sky’ Episode

In case you momentarily forgot about “Big Sky” because of the long hiatus, here’s a look at what you missed from last night’s episode.

The new episode was called “Trust Issues,” which is how we feel when it comes to “Big Sky” writers killing off characters dramatically. Cassie and others are coping with the murder of her father.

The #BigSky return has everyone talking. Tune in Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/BAkc08zXMu — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) February 25, 2022

Sheriff Tubb has a car parked outside Cassie’s house around the clock. Jenny is convinced that Cassie was the real target and whoever is responsible (since they don’t know it was Ronald Pergman) is trying to send them a chilling message. Jenny grows incredibly worried that no one she is around can be trusted.

Meanwhile, Mark Lindor seems to be the closest to the truth. He visits Cassie and tells her he thinks Ronald is the killer. He again mentioned that he finds Wolfgang and his ranch to have bad vibes (rightfully so).

In “Big Sky” fashion, spoiler alert, people die. Over at Wolf’s ranch, everyone is grappling with Ronald’s murderous act. Wolf wants to kill Ronald and gives him two options. One is more merciful as long as he confesses to all his past murders. Agatha also decides that Scarlet is just as evil and tries to kill her. When she goes to kill her, Scarlet ends up killing Agatha. Scarlet helps Ronald escape, but not before he smashes Wolf over the head. At this point, we don’t know if he’s dead.

For dramatic reasons, we’re going with no.