‘Big Sky’: Is One Star Leaving the Show After That Shocking Episode?

Gone so soon?

When it comes to John Carroll Lynch’s involvement with “Big Sky,” it has been quite the rollercoaster so far.

We first meet John Carroll Lynch’s Rick Legarski character during the first episode of the first season of the show. He immediately thrusts himself into the position as the No. 1 villain when he shoots and kills Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) at the end of the episode.

Eventually, Cassie shoots him and he miraculously survives.

He tries to pretend like he forgot all the things he did after this massive injury. Meanwhile, his wife, played by Brooke Smith, sees through his lies and gets so fed up she bludgeons him to death in his hospital bed. It was easily one of the most memorable moments of the show so far.

At that point, we think that Lynch’s role in the show has come to an end. What, it’s not like he can defy death twice, right? Well, the “Big Sky” writers find a way around that. They bring him back as Rick’s twin brother, Wolf. He is a dog trainer, turned attempted human rehabilitation worker, who lives at a ranch. He keeps both Ronald and Scarlet at his ranch to try to train them to be better people so they don’t have to be “put down.”

After Ronald kills Cassie’s father, everyone at the ranch must pick up the pieces.

Wolf decides the only choice is to kill Ronald, seeing as he apparently can’t be “retrained.” Before that can happen, Agatha and Scarlet fight and Scarlet ends up killing her. As they escape, Ronald hits Wolf over the head with a blunt object.

I guess John Carroll Lynch’s characters know severe head trauma all too well. At this point, they did not make it 100% clear if Wolf was dead or not.

John Carroll Lynch the ‘Big Sky’ Comeback Master

If it turns out he’s alive, then Lynch truly has a way of sticking around on “Big Sky.” It would be what feels like the third comeback of sorts. The big question is if the writers would go through the trouble of writing him back into the show only to have him killed nine episodes in. Not to mention, Wolf, Ronald, and Scarlet all existed as more of a subplot so far.

If he does end up being alive it could make for an interesting plot twist. Perhaps he could even team up with Cassie and Jenny to help finally track Ronald down. He’s the one who knows the most about his mannerisms at this point.

Dead or alive, we don’t really think Lynch has a problem with dying on screen.

“[In my career], I have melted in lava; I’ve been shot in the head three times … been hanged; I’ve been stabbed. So, dying is a nice living for me,” he said during a past interview with Deadline.