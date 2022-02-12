‘Big Sky’: Ronald Throws a Wrench Into Everyone’s Plans in Upcoming Episode

Big Sky returns from its winter hiatus on February 24th. And when it does, Ronald will be even more sinister than ever.

In the episode titled Trust Issues, Cassie is still dealing with the murder of her father, Joseph, which leads her and Jenny on a hunt for answers. And after Ren makes a threatening phone call to Bridger and Madison, the two decide to tell Jenny about the money and drugs.

Also, Dietrich is enraged over Travis’ betrayal, and he’s determined to get revenge. But none of those situations will bring the most drama to the story. Instead, that will happen when Ronald ruins Wolf and Agatha’s attempt to protect Pheobe.

For a little back story, Pheobe is the daughter of Ronald’s new girlfriend, Scarlet Leyendecker. And during a camping trip, she watched her mom’s beau bury what he said was a dead deer. But she that he was lying, and he was. What Ronald was really burying was her aunt Mary.

As we’ve watched over the past two seasons, Ronald has gained a lot more confidence in himself ever since his former human trafficking leader, Rick Legarski, died. Of course, that’s not a good thing. But considering how far he’s gone to remain a free man, we know there is absolutely no limit to his murderous ways.

Hopefully, that doesn’t mean that Pheobe will be his next victim.

Watch the story unfold in two weeks when the show returns to ABC at 10/9 C.

‘Big Sky’ Star Katheryn Winnick Earned a Black Belt at 13 Years Old

It turns out that Katheryn Winnick isn’t just a badass on Big Sky, she’s also one in real life. The 44-year-old actress is a Tae Kwon Do black belt and she earned the achievement when she was just a kid.

And she didn’t stop with that distinction either. The actress continued to advance in the skill until she earned a 3rd-degree black belt. And because she’s so skilled, Winnick is also a licensed bodyguard and Tae Kwon Do instructor.

“I started training in martial arts when I was 7 years old,” she recently told Collider, ” I got my first black belt at 13. I started my own martial arts school at 16. And by the time I was 21, I had three different schools. So, I grew up having a very physical background.”

Winnick’s martial arts talent is actually what got her into the film industry. But her route to stardom was a little different than you’d expect. Instead of heading straight to film, she started out on the sidelines.

“I started in the [entertainment] field by teaching actors martial arts on movie sets. I was their trainer as well as their stunt double,” she told Composure. “That’s how I got a chance to see what a stunt life is like, and I realized it’s amazing and I would love to be a part of it in front of the camera. That was really my journey.”