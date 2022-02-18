‘Big Sky’: When Does the Show Return from Its Extended Hiatus?

It seems to be a big question lately — when is the popular ABC drama series “Big Sky” going to return to the screen? Will it ever return?

There’s good and bad news. The good news is that the show is in fact going to return to finish off season two. The bad news is that “Big Sky” did not return for a new episode this week and is still on its very lengthy hiatus. So, when can you watch your favorites like Jenny and Cassie back on the screen again?

That’s good news again. This is our last week of the hiatus from “Big Sky.” A brand new episode of the series, “Trust Issues,” will air on Thursday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also stream it on Hulu the next day. Fans are hoping that the long hiatus means a lot of consecutive episodes with very few breaks in the drama. Unfortunately, “Big Sky” has had no shortage of hiatuses during its two-season-long TV stint.

Besides all that, “Big Sky” really does look like it’s coming back with a bang.

The new episode drops us right back into the drama. It’s not necessarily a place we even want to be dropped into. Season 2, Episode 8 left us with Cassie walking into the private investigation building. She then spots her father sitting up, eyes open, after just being murdered by Ronald Pergram. He had escaped from Wolf’s creepy ranch and decided to make a pitstop to visit Cassie. He wasn’t expecting to see her father, but despite saying he didn’t want to hurt him, still ended up killing him.

Now, writers are placing us back in the traumatic moment. In the wake of Joseph’s death, Cassie and Jenny both begin searching for answers as to who is responsible.

Meanwhile, the young kids that are in over their head with drugs, money, and a dangerous drug cartel are back at it again. Bridger and Madison receive a very threatening phone call from Ren. Max and Rachel decide that they want to take this entire situation into their own hands.

They decide to confide in Jenny about the drugs and the money, as well as what happened that day with the mysterious car crash in town. Travis is also in trouble, seeing as Dietrich is thirsty for revenge after learning of his betrayal.

Finally, Wolf and Agatha are left in an incredibly tricky spot back at the ranch. Seeing as their house guest just murdered someone (again, for like the millionth time), they have to pick up the pieces. They must also try to protect Phoebe, Scarlet’s daughter that is now at the ranch after Ronald went to pick her up.

All in all, it seems like the episode is picking up with a lot of drama. It’s exactly what we would expect from a big return of “Big Sky.”