bill-belichick-celebrates-tom-brady-following-retirement-announcement

Patriots Bill Belichick said Tom Brady is the “best player in NFL history” because of his work ethic and competitiveness. Brady announced on Tuesday that he would retire from football after 22 seasons. He won seven Super Bowls during that time, the most for a starting quarterback. Six of those were with Belichick.

Belichick thanked Tom Brady for his “relentless pursuit of excellence” during their 20 seasons together.

“I am privileged to have drafted and coached Tom Brady, the ultimate competitor and winner. Tom’s humble beginning in professional football ultimately ended with him becoming the best player in NFL history. Tom consistently performed at the highest level against competition that always made him the number one player to stop. His pursuit of excellence was inspirational. Tom was professional on and off the field, and carried himself with class, integrity, and kindness. I thank Tom for his relentless pursuit of excellence and positive impact on me and the New England Patriots for 20 years.” Bill Belichick

Brady thanked Belichick and called him the greatest coach in NFL history in an Instagram story, ESPN reported.

When Brady left New England in 2019, his record with Belichick was 219-61. That doesn’t include the 30 playoff games they won together.

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft also thanked Tom Brady for his time in New England and said he considered the 44-year-old was part of his extended family.

“A generation of football fans have grown up knowing only an NFL in which Tom Brady dominated,” he said in a statement. “You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination, and will to win that fueled his success. As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch. As a Patriots fan, it was a dream come true.”

Tom Brady Releases Video of Career Highlights

Fans, friends, and former teammates have inundated the future NFL Hall of Famer with well wishes since he announced his retirement on Tuesday. Brady responded to those on Thursday with a minute-long video that featured several of his career highlights. Though, most of the video focused on his teams and his family.

“I am grateful to the people that stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created TOGETHER. Memories that won’t ever fade,” he wrote on Instagram. “I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family, and our community — every single one of you — that have given me what I have today.

Brady walks away from football with nearly every major offensive record a quarterback could have. His 243 wins and 624 touchdowns will likely never be surpassed in his lifetime.