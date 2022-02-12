Bill Maher Speaks Out About Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy: ‘It’s Becoming a Big Thing’

Comedian Bill Maher is speaking out about the developing Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy as tensions continue. Ontario recently declared a state of emergency due to the protests. Meanwhile, truckers continue to jam an economically crucial bridge between the US and Canada.

Real Time host Bill Maher says the Freedom Convoy has the right to be “pissed off.”

He also slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his questioning of if unvaccinated people should be “tolerated.”

“What’s happening this week, it looks like, is people are understanding this is about something more than just the vaccine mandate,” Maher said during his show on Friday.

The 66-year-old admitted the issue didn’t pique his interest at first. He shares he didn’t understand why truckers were protesting when “90 percent of them are vaccinated.”

‘It’s becoming a big thing. It’s happening all over the world now. They’re thinking it might happen here in Washington on Super Bowl Sunday,” Maher added during his show.

Bill Maher Expands Conversation as Truckers Continue to Protest at Border Crossings

According to predictions, even more protesters will show up in Ottawa this weekend. Additionally, multiple convoys from the US head towards the Canadian border as the protest enters day number 16. Protests have now spread to span 3 border points, including the Ambassador bridge. The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest land border crossing in North America, where a blockade of vehicles began congregating Monday. Police attempted to clear the blockage on Saturday morning. Some protesters even actually left.

Maher questioned his panelists about their thoughts on if the protest was about more than just vaccine mandates. Vivek Ramaswamy chimed in to agree that the ordeal is in fact an “uprising of everyday citizens’ and the ‘unelected class of leaders.”

“These are the unelected class leaders that ultimately, I think, are using the bureaucratic power to supplant the will of every day,” Ramaswamy said.

Convoys Rally Despite Threats of Legal Action

“Not only Americans but Canadians and Western Europeans too. And that’s why we’re seeing a fusion of both the left and the right here saying that: ‘Actually we want our voices heard. We want to be able to speak without fear of putting food on the dinner table.’”

“And the beautiful thing about democracy, so far this has been a peaceful set of protests, [and] I hope it stays that way. That’s part of the messiest of democracy and that’s part of what makes it beautiful.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford issued a state of emergency due to the bridge blockade. Ford threatened that the government would seize vehicles contributing to the block. Additionally, Ford warned that protestors cold be thrown in jail for up to a year if their vehicles were not off the bridge by midnight. However, both Canadian and American truckers continue to protest.

Several convoys throughout the US gathered on Friday ahead of planned trips to the Canadian border. One organization, called “Convoy to Save America” stated on their website that two vehicle convoys will merge at the Peace Bridge crossing in Buffalo, New York this weekend.