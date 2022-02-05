Bill Maher on Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘The View’ Controversy: ‘That’s the Problem With America’

Comedian and host of Real Time Bill Maher defended Whoopi Goldberg after insensitive comments made on The View landed her in hot water.

During a recent episode, the co-hosts of The View discussed the banning of Maus, a book about the Holocaust, from a Tennessee school board. While discussing the decision, Goldberg said that the Holocaust was “not about race,” but was about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

As a result, many were offended. Goldberg made several apologies. She tweeted a personal statement, acknowledged her mistakes on The View, and appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“It upset a lot of people which was never, ever, ever, ever my intention,” Goldberg explained to Colbert. “I thought it was a salient discussion because as a black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. People were very angry. And they said, ‘No, no, we are a race.’ And I understand.”

Despite her apologies, Goldberg was suspended for two weeks. This decision divided the internet. Even those who felt she was out of line had conflicting views on her punishment.

Maher Weighs in on Goldberg’s Suspension From The View

Historically, Maher and Goldberg have butted heads. They disagreed on Covid-19 policies. They disagreed on adding a second national anthem. However, Maher defended their right to disagree. He called out The View, putting emphasis on “the.”

“The problem in America,” Mayer said, is that “there is just one view, one true opinion and everyone else can go sit in the corner.”

“The answer is not to make them sit in a corner for two weeks,” said Maher of Goldberg’s punishment. He described it as “so insulting.”

In particular, he criticized ABC News’ response that Goldberg “reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

Maher continued: “How insulting for someone of her age, who is a sophisticated person. There is no impact,” as he said there were no “neo-Nazis” waiting for the go-ahead from Goldberg “to go out and do a new Kristallnacht.”

Maher went on to explain that while he didn’t agree with her statements, this is far from the first time. He pointed out her controversial defense of football player Michael Vick. The athlete was involved in a dogfighting ring, and he subsequently got suspended from the NFL. Goldberg suggested that his southern background normalized those behaviors.

“Part of our sorry racial history in this country is that the point of view from a black person is often going to be very different… And sometimes shocking to a white person,” said Maher. “I don’t agree with her on Michael Vick but we grew up in two different worlds, which the white people imposed upon the black people. They are going to sometimes have a very different opinion.”