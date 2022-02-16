Billy Bob Thornton Speaks Out About ‘Land Man’ Series From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator

If you didn’t hear the big news, Taylor Sheridan announced five new series projects which will come to the Paramount Network over the next year. As if the “Yellowstone” creator isn’t busy enough, he’s embarking on several exciting shows. And Oscar-winner Billy Bob Thornton is equally excited about being involved in “Land Man.” He spoke about his role in the Sheridan project recently.

According to a TV Line news article, “Land Man’ will share “the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.”

Further, the series is described as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

The series is based on the popular podcast “Boomtown.” And Sheridan says he thought of it specifically with Thornton in mind.

“I developed it for Billy Bob Thornton. He’s a crisis manager for an oil company,” Sheridan said. Billy Bob Thornton also weighed in about the new series.

“It’s about the world of the oil business that we generally don’t see,” Thornton said. “When you see writing that good, it really excites you.”

Taylor Sheridan Writes Stories Like a Novel

Many of the actors who work with Sheridan praise his writing style. The “Yellowstone” creator says that he likes to write his stories like a novel. He spoke about mimicking “True Detective’s” Cary Joji Fukunaga’s style.

“Write 10-hour movies and go shoot them […] It’s still challenging, because everything I shoot takes place outside for the most part and we’re beholden to the weather and have to force our way through. But at the end of the day, to go to some of these locations where most people have never been, where you’re opening up a new world, and all of these places or characters in the story, to me, it’s fascinating.”

He also adds:

Sheridan continued, “Because it is so hard, physically, on the actors, on the crew, I feel like the shots look earned. And because Paramount trusts me and gives me the time to go shoot 10 to 14 days for a television episode, we can treat it like a movie, and it looks like a movie. We can take the time to rehearse it and light it and build these set pieces. And if I call them and say, I need two helicopters in one day, they just go, all right.”

With the major success of both “Yellowstone” and “1883,” Sheridan is really defining a new movement in storytelling for the screen – and so far, fans can’t get enough of it.