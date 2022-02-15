Billy Bob Thornton To Star in Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Land Man’

Billy Bob Thornton and Taylor Sheridan are reuniting once again on a new project. Following their time working on “1883,” Billy Bob will star in Taylor Sheridan’s new series, “Land Man.”

It comes as no surprise that the drama will air on Paramount+, aka the Taylor Sheridan Network. The Oscar-winning Billy Bob Thornton will play the lead in “Land Man.” The series is based on the popular podcast “Boomtown” and will explore “the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas and is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs.”

Further, the series is described as “an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires that are fueling a boom so big it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics,” per TV Line.

While production for the series won’t begin until next year, fans of Sheridan’s work can get excited about the new series.

Taylor Sheridan has been incredibly busy – and successful – taking on several new projects. Since “Yellowstone’s” success skyrocketed, he’s announced spinoffs “6666” and “1883.” The latter has almost concluded its first season. It also saw record numbers as people tuned in by the millions to stream the western drama.

More to Come From Taylor Sheridan

Further, the Paramount+ Network announced “1932,” another look into the Dutton family. The exciting news comes after we learn that more episodes of “1883” are on the way.

If Taylor Sheridan sleeps at all, we’re not sure when. And if there’s one thing you can count on from the Western series creator, it’s that he’s a major fan of authenticity in all his projects.

This is shown throughout both “Yellowstone” and “1883”. And while “Yellowstone” just received its first big awards nomination, Sheridan says it doesn’t bother him in the least.

“I think one of the reasons the critics haven’t responded to Yellowstone is that I’m breaking a lot of story rules,” Sheridan says. “I’ll jump the plot ahead for no reason whatsoever except that I wanted to, and it’s entertaining. The people who get it eat it up, and the people that try to look at it with a critical eye see a mess.”

He goes on to say:

“But that’s what I love about Yellowstone, the way that it flows from being campy to melodramatic to intensely dramatic to violent. It’s every old western and new western and soap opera thrown together in a blender. And yes, I think it infuriates and confounds some people who study storytelling. They don’t understand why this thing’s such a hit.”

You can watch “1883” on Paramount+ and the first three seasons of “Yellowstone” on Peacock. Both shows have received incredible fan and critical acclaim since their debuts.