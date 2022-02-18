Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace Warrior Enjoy a Beach Day Watching ‘Dada Surf’

Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, and their daughter, Grace Warrior, couldn’t be any cuter if they tried. They enjoyed a day at the beach on Thursday.

Little Grace Warrior has been growing up right in front of us, Outsiders. And we have been loving every second of it. Bindi Irwin gave birth to her and Chandler Powell’s first child back on March 25 of last year, which just so happens to be the same day as the couple’s wedding anniversary.

There is no denying that Grace Warrior is going to take after both of her parents. For one, she gets to live and grow up at the beautiful Australia Zoo, just like her mom did. If you think back, you can probably remember seeing pictures of Bindi as a little girl posing with all of the animals at the zoo. Well, little Grace has been doing that too. She has already been making friends with all of the animals there, and it won’t be long before she is running things with the rest of her family.

But Grace spends a lot of time watching her dad, as well. For those of you who don’t know, Chandler Powell is a man of many talents. Not only was he a professional wakeboarder at one time, but he also loves to surf. That’s how he spent the day on Thursday and his loving wife and daughter were on the beach cheering him on. Bindi posted a photo of her little family to her official Instagram account.

“Our little beach baby,” Bindi captioned her photo. “Girl loves the ocean and watching her Dada surf. Also note the tiny shell she collected.”

More About Bindi Irwin’s Husband, Chandler Powell

It’s hard to look at the above photo and not think that Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell, and Grace Warrior are one of the cutest families out there. Who would have thought that Chandler’s passion for wakeboarding would turn into meeting the love of his life and having a beautiful daughter together?

That’s right, folks — Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin first met back in 2013. Chandler and his family made a stop at the Australia Zoo while they were there for one of his wakeboarding events. Afterward, he and Bindi stayed in touch and were great friends, before officially becoming a couple.

But it all started with wakeboarding. Chandler first fell in love with the sport when he was just 12 years old, and by age 15, he was competing professionally.

Meanwhile, as you can tell from Bindi’s recent Instagram post, her hubby does more than just shred wake. He also likes to ride waves in his free time.