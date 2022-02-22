Bindi Irwin Celebrates Late Dad Steve Irwin’s Birthday in Emotional Post

Australian zookeeper Bindi Irwin is celebrating her late father’s birthday. In order to remind folks about Steve Irwin’s special day, Irwin shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

As you come across the post, you’ll see a throwback photo of Irwin and her father examining a snake. And judging by the post, it looks like they are both very proud of their catch. Then, she proceeded to write her father an emotional birthday message. She promised him that she will keep his legacy alive and teach her daughter, Grace Warrior everything she needs to know about the crocodile hunter.

In the caption of the post, Irwin wrote, “Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and Wildlife Warrior. Today I’ll watch ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ with Grace Warrior and share stories about her incredible Grandpa Crocodile. I love you with all my heart. Your legacy lives on.”

Fans are flooding the comments with heartwarming thoughts for the Irwin family. For instance, one user wrote, “What a sweet memory. Happy birthday to an inspiring, entertaining legend. He was truly one of a kind.”

Even though the late Steve Irwin is no longer with us, we still cherish his legacy every single day. His crocodile hunting adventures will live on forever with the growing Irwin family.

Bindi Irwin Shared an Emotional Tribute to Mama Irwin

Not only does Bindi Irwin honor her father, but she also shares heartfelt posts about her mother. We would all be lost without advice from our mothers and Irwin explains that in one of her recent Instagram posts.

On January 15, Bindi Irwin shared some wise words for everything her mom has done for her and Grace Warrior. She also included an adorable photo of the three smiling together. Judging by the post, it looks like they’re enjoying life to the fullest.

In the post’s caption, Irwin wrote a sweet message honoring her mother’s gracefulness. She is thrilled to know her mother supports her in everything she does in life.

The caption reads: “My sweet mama and Grace’s incredible Bunny. Thank you for always being there for us. Your advice and encouragement when I need it (even in the middle of the night) means more to me than you’ll ever know. I love you with all my heart.”

It looks like I’m not the only one who thinks this photo is precious because fans are flooding the comments with the same thing. For example, one user said, “Beautiful photo of three generations!”

“One of the most beautiful photos I’ve ever seen!” another fan wrote.

At the end of the day, you should cherish each moment you have with your parents because you never know when the final one could be. And by looking at these posts, Bindi Irwin can definitely agree with that.