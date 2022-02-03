Bindi Irwin Shares Childhood Throwback Photo Posing With Tortoise Who Lived To Be 175

Bindi Irwin is throwing it back to her younger days with an adorable photo. Furthermore, she’s posing with a tortoise who lived to be 175-years-old.

According to several studies, tortoises can live up to 150 years and beyond. But it’s pretty rare for that to occur. An example of a record-setting tortoise is from 2006, according to az animals. During that year, a reportedly 255-year-old gigantic tortoise named Adwaitya passed away.

Earlier today, Irwin shared a super cute photo that left fans screaming with cuteness overload comments. The tortoise and Irwin look like they could be two peas in a pod. They are at her family’s Australian zoo on what appears to be a beautiful day.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, “#Flashback // Darling Harriet was like everyone’s grandmother. She lived to be 175 years old and loved a hibiscus flower or twenty! I miss this sweet lady.”

Take a quick peek at the throwback below. And trust me, the picture will have you saying “awww” like the rest of us in no time.

Clearly, I’m not the only one who thinks this photo is the sweetest. One user reveals that her four year old daughter wants to be just like Irwin when she grows up.

“My four year old daughter says she wants to be you when she grows up. Thank you for being such a positive role model for budding zoologist.”

Bindi Irwin Welcomes Some New Additions to the Family Zoo

Not only is she throwing it back to her days with the tortoise, but she’s also welcoming two pandas in the zoo. The pictures will make you want to snuggle the little fluffballs. Unfortunately, pandas are an endangered species, so the Irwin family is proud to join a breeding program in honor of them.

Throughout the post, you will see four pictures. Two of the pictures show them sleeping while the pandas appear wide awake in the other two. Hopefully, Irwin comes up with some unique and creative names for these little creatures!

In Irwin’s caption, she wrote, “Welcoming the two sweetest bundles of fluff to our family. We are incredibly proud to be part of a breeding program for this critically endangered species @AustraliaZoo. Red panda cuteness to make your day brighter.”