Bindi Irwin and Family Hit the Beach in Adorable Video

In a recent Instagram video, Australian TV personality, Bindi Irwin, hits the beach with her family. And the adorable Grace Warrior Irwin Powell swipes her Uncle Robert’s sunglasses!

Unless you’re like me and in a spot on the globe where winter continues to wreak havoc, you might be craving slightly warmer weather. Lucky for the Irwin family, they don’t have to worry about whether or not they remembered their coat. The smiling family recently enjoyed being able to frolic in the sand.

Bindi Irwin’s caption reads, “#BeachDay with this ray of sunshine,” referring to her daughter, Grace.

Fans in the animal lover’s comments congratulated the family for their fun trip. They also reminded Irwin how much Grace resembles her mother. “Such special memories you are creating.”

Another fan said something I’m sure many of us were thinking after seeing baby Grace. “In the video where grace is on the blanket she looks like a baby Bindi.”

But this wasn’t just a day of cute family photos and sunglasses theft. Bindi Irwin’s husband, Chandler, caught some waves while surfing! In case you didn’t know, the proud Australian dad is also a former professional wakeboarder. These days, he enjoys taking in the Australian waves through surfing.

On Thursday, he had his wife, daughter, and brother-in-law there to cheer him on. Aside from her recent video, Bindi Irwin shared a photo with her husband and daughter on her Instagram. The caption read, “Our little beach baby. Girl loves the ocean and watching her Dada surf. Also, note the tiny shell she collected.”

Bindi Irwin Tells Story Behind Daughter Grace Warrior’s Name

There’s no doubt in our minds that Bindi Irwin is proud of her family. During a recent remote interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 23-year-old shares how she’s continuing her father’s legacy. With her mother and brother by her side, Irwin discusses the significance of her 11-month-old daughter’s name.

According to Irwin, when she saw her baby for the first time, her first words were “were that she’s our graceful warrior, and that’s actually how she got her name.”

Irwin’s touching story continues to stir up emotions, especially for a teary-eyed Taraji P. Henson. The animal conservationist continues the discussion by talking about the significance of her first tattoos.

“In [Grace Warrior’s] honor, I got graceful warrior tattooed on my arm in my dad’s handwriting so that my beautiful daughter and my dad could always be together and be with me,” she explained.

The caring young woman’s heartwarming story concludes with a loving praise to her family. “I think it’s really special to have them close to me always, no matter what happens in life. I’m really blessed. I have such a wonderful family, and I feel like dad is always with us in everything that we do.”