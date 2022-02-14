Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Grace Warrior’s First Super Bowl

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior, who’s just shy of one year old, watched at least part of her first Super Bowl yesterday.

Although Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, live and work in Australia, Powell was born in America. So, he still likes to keep up with some American traditions like watching the Super Bowl every year. Even if Australia is 15 hours ahead of America’s Eastern time zone.

So, Bindi Irwin, her husband, and her daughter tuned into last night’s game at around 9:30 a.m. local time. It’s odd to think about watching the Super Bowl at breakfast time, but at least the family got to sleep in a bit.

Both Irwin and Powell posted a photo of little Grace Warrior sound asleep in her mother’s arms on the couch. Looks like the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals didn’t impress the 11-month-old. But the halftime performance did.

“Sweet iced tea and the first #SuperBowl for our little Warrior. Grace loved watching the halftime show so much that after all the excitement she fell asleep,” Bindi Irwin wrote in her caption. The halftime show was absolutely an exciting affair, with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and 50 Cent performing.

Powell posted the same picture of the mother and daughter along with a sweet caption tying into today’s holiday.

“My perfect Valentine’s Day – a day with my girls introducing Grace to her first Super Bowl from over in Australia. I love these two with all of my heart,” Powell captioned his post.

He and Bindi Irwin posted another joint picture together earlier today to celebrate as a couple. The black-and-white image is clearly taken from their wedding two years ago. The caption simply states, “Forever loving you.” And honestly, there’s nothing else they need to say.

Bindi Irwin Just One Month Away From Anniversary and Grace Warrior’s Birthday

Feeling old yet? Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell will celebrate their second wedding anniversary this year on March 25. That also happens to be the day that the couple’s daughter, Grace Warrior, was born, one year after their wedding.

The date will always hold special importance for the couple, especially as Grace continues to reach milestone birthdays. It’s incredible to think that she’ll already be one year old, walking and running around and talking, in just over a month.

Chandler Powell even posted a photo of Grace practicing her first few steps as she gets closer to walking. In the photo, we see Powell holding Grace’s hands as she stands upright (mostly) on her own.

“Making memories every day with our little Grace Warrior. She’s crawling all over the place and is trying to walk. So proud!” Powell captioned the post.