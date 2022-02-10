Bindi Irwin Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin doesn’t need an excuse or special occasion to share her love for her husband Chandler Powell on social media.

Yesterday, Irwin took to her Instagram page to share the sweetest photo of her and Powell. And a curlew that they’re watching over. The three of them are relaxing in the sunshine, grinning and looking as cute as ever.

While most of the time the animals in Bindi Irwin’s photos get the spotlight, this time she saved it all for her husband. “I love you forever and forever. Thank you for being my best friend and shoulder to lean on in every season of life. Adventuring with you (and Emily the curlew) is the greatest…” Irwin captioned her post.

It’s a sweet sentiment. We’re sure that Irwin and Powell’s life is never dull, between the animals and their ten-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior. Powell even referenced their daughter in his reply to Bindi Irwin’s post.

“Me, Grace…and Emily all love you,” Powell commented.

It’s been a busy few months for the family. Not only will Grace Warrior turn one year old this march, but she’s also starting to take her first steps.

Bindi Irwin and Husband Chandler Powell Capture Their Daughter’s First Steps on Camera

Earlier this week, Bindi Irwin’s husband Chandler Powell posted the sweetest picture of their daughter, Grace Warrior.

At ten months old, she’s starting to turn into a true toddler, moving around and making her parents try to keep up. Powell posted a sweet photo of him and Gace on his Instagram page just a few days ago, showing her trying to walk.

“Making memories every day with our little Grace Warrior. She’s crawling all over the place and is trying to walk. So proud!” Powell captioned the post. We see Grace upright and on her feet, though still hanging onto Powell’s hands. It looks like Bindi Irwin is behind her too, off to the side a bit in the photo.

Before they know it, Grace Warrior will be running all over the Australia Zoo, tearing it up alongside the animals. Hopefully, the couple captures a video of her soon when she takes her first official steps.

But in the meantime, they’ve got to prepare for Grace’s first birthday. Bindi Irwin posted an adorable photoshoot of Grace Warrior for her ten-month birthday on Jan. 24. Come March, she’ll officially turn one year old, a time that seems to have gone by both fast and slow at the same time.

Make sure you check Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s social media regularly for updates on their beautiful family.