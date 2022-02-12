Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Family Photo From Place of ‘Tremendous Peace’

Those of us with fond memories of Steve Irwin’s incredible adventures on The Crocodile Hunter might remember being introduced to his charming daughter, Bindi Irwin. She was just six years old when the final episode of the show premiered, but went on to host her own show, Bindi the Jungle Girl, a few years later.

At the risk of creating one of those “feel old yet?” moments, we’re here to share that Bindi is not only all grown up but has a family of her own. Bindi Irwin married Chandler Powell in 2020. The following year, the couple had a daughter of their own, who they named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Together with her husband, brother, and mother, Terri Irwin, wife of the late Steve Irwin, Bindi carries on her father’s legacy. Like her father, she strives to share the messages of nature conservation and wildlife protection. And, lucky for us, these messages often come with adorable images of Bindi and her family. One such image was posted to Irwin’s Instagram page this afternoon.

The image is captioned with the message, “The sun is shining on the Australia Zoo gardens. Our sanctuary is a place of tremendous peace. So much love for our wildlife, our dedicated team and my beautiful family”. In the picture, Bindi holds her daughter, Grace, with her husband, Robert, by her side. The little family looks out onto the elephant enclosure in the family-owned zoo in Beerwah, Queensland, Australia.

Bindi Irwin Shares Her Love of Wildlife With Daughter Grace

Grace is only 11 months old. However, Bindi Irwin believes it’s never too early to develop a love for nature and wildlife. After all, Bindi was raised by the iconic conservationist, Steve Irwin. You can be that she grew up the same way. The young conservationist says of her childhood, “From the moment I was born, my wonderful mum and dad started introducing me to wildlife. Our conservation work has been my life since the very beginning”.

In another post shared on Instagram, Bindi and Grace enjoy a day at their conservation property. With Steppenwolf’s “Born To Be Wild” playing in the background, baby Grace smiles and laughs in the sun as kangaroos and emus frolic around her. Bindi writes, “Outback adventures. Spending time at our conservation property with our gorgeous wild child.”

Already a TV star in her own right, Grace Irwin appears on the Irwins’ newest television creation, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which has been on air since 2018. And, as Grace is already learning about wildlife conservation, there’s no doubt that Steve Irwin’s legacy will live on for generations to come.