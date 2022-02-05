Bindi Sue Irwin Shares Touching ‘Flashback’ Photo with Husband Chandler Powell

If you needed a bright spot to end the week on, Bindi Sue Irwin has got you covered. She was back on social media Friday with an adorable flashback photo.

Just simply scrolling through social media and coming across a new post from Bindi Sue Irwin can make anyone’s day. The 23-year-old new mom has gained a massive following over the last several years, currently sitting at 4.8 million followers on Instagram alone. Bindi is well known for using her official social media accounts to showcase her life at the beautiful Australia Zoo.

That’s not all she does, though. As a matter of fact, Bindi is constantly engaging with her fans, posting intimate updates about her marriage to Chandler Powell, and sharing photos of her adorable little girl, Grace Warrior. She does all of that while being one of the world’s best-known wildlife warriors.

On Friday, it was clear that Bindi’s mind was on her husband, Chandler. She took to Instagram to post a beautiful photo of the two holding hands outdoors.

“Thank you for always holding my hand as we adventure through life together. #flashback” Bindi captioned the photo.

Chandler Powell left a comment on his wife’s post saying, “Always.”

Now, Outsiders, we’re sure you can agree on this one. There will probably always be a little part of us that sees Bindi Sue Irwin as a little girl. After all, we have practically watched her grow up from a little girl to the kindhearted woman she is today. And it has been an absolute treat to be able to do so. Bindi and the rest of the Irwin family are truly special.

Bindi Sue Irwin and Chandler Powell Approaching Two Years of Marriage

If you thought Friday’s Bindi Irwin-Chandler Powell flashback post was cute, just wait until March 25. March 25, 2022, will officially mark two years since Bindi and Chandler tied the knot. Pretty special day, right? Of course, it is. And it will be even more special since March 25 is also the day that little Grace Warrior will turn two years old.

“March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life,” Bindi wrote last year. “Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.”

Just a year prior, Bindi and Chandler exchanged vows at the only place on Earth it would make sense for them to do so — the Australia Zoo.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend,” Bindi said at the time. “There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now.”