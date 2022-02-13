Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Co-Headlined the Super Bowl LVI Music Fest

Star-studded couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took to the stage of Crypto.com Arena to co-headline the second night of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest in Los Angeles.

The big Super Bowl event took to Instagram to share snapshots of Stefani’s performance on stage. “AN ABSOLUTE ICON. Gwen Stefani had the entire Crypto.com going bananas for an hour straight at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival.”

Shelton performed after Stefani’s exciting performance. According to Variety, Shelton compared him to the woman he called Mrs. Shelton. “Who in the hell had the idea for me to go on after Gwen Stefani?” Shelton asked. “The next part of the show is gonna suck compared to what you just experienced. The last thing I need is to wake up tomorrow and read the damn L.A. Gazette or whatever we have here and it says, ‘Gwen Stefani steals the show.’ So y’all can tell I’m struggling.”

Who is Performing at Super Bowl LVI?

Among those set to rock the stage at Super Bowl LVI’s halftime are Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige. For his part, Dr. Dre announced on Instagram, “I’m extremely excited to share the stage with my friends for the Pepsi Halftime Show. This will introduce the next saga of my career… Bigger and Better than Ever!!!”

According to CBS, the five performers have collectively secured 44 Grammy Awards. Snoop Dogg is the only one without one, despite 17 nominations. Eminem has a total of 15 Grammys; Lamar has 13 Grammys; Mary J. Blige has nine Grammys; and Dr. Dre has seven Grammys.

Country singer Mickey Guyton will be performing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI. As previously reported, Dolly Parton spoke about Guyton being selected for the major performance. “I’m always tickled to death when country music is given the respect that I really think it deserves. And country music is so hot right now. We have so many great new artists. And to get to sing on the biggest show of the year, and for it to be one of our own. I feel like a proud parent.”

In regards to if she has ever been asked to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Parton states that she has been asked, but she has always said no. “I’ve never accepted. I’d be scared to death to sing that. That is such a hard song to sing. And people are so critical if you really mess up bad. I’ve just always been afraid of it. You always want it to be great. Especially something that serious. Maybe someday I’ll get the nerve to do it.”