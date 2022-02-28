‘Blue Bloods’: One Actress Also Starred in ‘Pretty Little Liars’

There are not many shows as iconic as “Blue Bloods” has been over the course of its run on CBS. The drama all about the Reagan family was a hit from the beginning and figures to keep moving along with the network for the foreseeable future. The show boasts a strong cast of characters, headlined by Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg. However, one actress also starred in a big-time role previously on “Pretty Little Liars.”

Indeed, Vanessa Ray played a role on the show. On the program, she actually played a villain, a stark contrast from the character fans of the program on Blue Bloods remember, CeCe Drake.

Vanessa Ray on “Blue Bloods”

Ray has been quite the interesting character on “Blue Bloods” as Eddie. She has a very different kind of role in the program, but it works.

Ray told Nerds of Color, “When I started on the show in season 4, I almost exclusively worked with Will. He’s an incredible scene partner and dear friend. As Jamie and Eddie’s relationship evolved and when they finally decided to get together/married, my job had also evolved. I was working with people I’d only ever high-fived in the studio hallway. It felt like a totally new show. New faces every day. I got a new partner in the incredible Lauren Patton. It’s been quite an arc looking back. Eddie’s voice is bolder now at the dinner table and on the job. I like that.”

Her character arc has been one to marvel at. She is not the came character she was when she first started the program. Now, things are a bit different for her. She has become a bigger part of the Reagan family as her relationship with Jamie has only grown over the years.

She continued, “I hope that we are showing our viewers that if the love is strong in a relationship, you can disagree and still be at peace with one another. The Reagan’s come together NO MATTER WHAT their differences are. I hope our viewers find ways to do the same in their own way.” The show aims to provide a backdrop of how to have tough conversations and to work through them rather than let them upend your family entirely. The Reagans fight, but they work through it, too.

She concluded, “I love when we address Eddie’s deep-rooted fears around starting a family. The pros and cons of being a Reagan and her own childhood disenchantments. I find it extremely relatable and something we don’t often see portrayed so honestly from a woman on TV.” There is a lot more to the Eddie character still to be explored. However, because she is so different than the rest of the family it works quite well.

You can watch “Blue Bloods” on CBS.