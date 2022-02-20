‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Sami Gayle Gives Fans a Look Into Her Morning Routine

There is no denying that actress Sami Gayle is in good shape. After all, she has been starring on Blue Bloods since 2010.

If you are a longtime Blue Bloods fan like all of us here at Outsider, then you probably love Sami Gayle just as much as we do. Gayle has been starring on the CBS police procedural since she was just 14 years old. She plays Nicky Reagan-Boyle, the daughter of Bridget Moynahan’s character, New York County District Attorney Erin Reagan, and the granddaughter of Tom Selleck’s character, New York Police Department Commissioner Frank Reagan.

Have you ever wanted to know just how the 26-year-old manages to stay in such good shape and look her best for the show? If so, you’re not alone. Lucky enough for all of us, she recently revealed her daily morning routine on Instagram. Gayle posted a short clip of her doing some yoga stretches early in the AM. Check it out down below:

“How do YOU find your center in the mornings? This is how I find mine. :)” Gayle captioned the video. “Have a great weekend! Sincerely, Sami.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Loves Yoga, Dancing, Traveling, and Hanging Out with Her Friends

Life is pretty dang good for Blue Bloods star Sami Gayle right now. Despite not being in the latest season of the show, it has still been a joy to keep up with Gayle’s day-to-day activities.

If you are all caught up with Blue Bloods, then you know that Nicky Reagan-Boyle moved across the country for a job opportunity. That’s why we haven’t seen her this season. But that’s not so different from how the actress has been spending her time in real life as well. Gayle has spent some of her off-time traveling the country and hanging out with her friends. By all accounts, it seems like she has been enjoying every second of it.

Just earlier this month, we found out that Sami Gayle was spending time skiing on the beautiful snow-covered mountains of Colorado. And you just know she didn’t miss the chance to snap a photo for the Gram. So, if you want to see the Blue Bloods actress smiling with gorgeous snow-covered mountains in the background, head on over to her official Instagram account and check it out for yourself.

Meanwhile, Sami Gayle has been doing a lot more than just hitting the slopes. Her IG page is full of photos of her in various beautiful locations. Whether it be a snap on a sunny beach, a snowy mountain, or in a big city, it seems like the young Blue Bloods star has a true sense of what it means to be an Outsider.