‘Blue Bloods’ Alum Sami Gayle Just Wants to Dance with Somebody in New Video

Although she hasn’t been seen on Blue Bloods this season, fans still love keeping up with Sami Gayle with her social media posts.

Gayle plays the young Nicky Reagan. As Erin’s daughter, she is proving to be just as smart and capable as her mother. Her character has moved away for a job opportunity across the country. And that isn’t far off from what the actress has been doing in her real-life either. Although, Nicky probably isn’t getting the frequent flyer miles that Gayle is recently.

The last place she confirmed she was in was Colorado. Earlier in the month, she posted some snowy pictures from the state. While it is unclear if she is still there, she seems bundled up in her newest energetic video on Instagram. She and a friend are dancing about wildly as Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) plays.

In the caption, she told followers to “Check out my stories for more of the last few weeks’ whereabouts…” If you were lucky enough to see her Insta Story before it went away, you saw some pictures from her recent travels. She even revealed some of the locations that she had visited.

Fans want to see her back on Blue Bloods and perhaps there is a chance that could happen this season. However, nothing is confirmed, and it seems that Gayle is just enjoying her time traveling and dancing with friends. As a 26-year-old, it seems she is taking time to enjoy a little time off, do what she wants to do, and see the world. If only we all could.

Blue Bloods will be returning soon.

‘Blue Bloods’ Bringing Tony Danza On For Guest Spot

This season must be full on the guest star budget. Not only did Blue Bloods have Jimmy Buffett on an episode this season, but they are also set to have Tony Danza make an appearance. Over the years, Danza has delighted audiences on TV and on the big screen. He joins the Reagans during an investigation.

When Danza comes on the show, his character, Lt. Raymond Moretti is going to be working with Frank Reagan. However, things aren’t going to be what they seem at first. Moretti might be a good cop, but he has connections via his family with the criminal underground. After a shooting at Frank’s house, he is going to be pressed with finding answers. Frank already knows about his family.

Blue Bloods is coming back soon, don’t worry fans. The short month of February is coming to an end and so is the Winter Olympics. A week from Friday, the show returns with this brand new episode. Fans have had to wait a while, but thankfully, it seems to be coming to an end. And, with a big guest star.