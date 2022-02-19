‘Blue Bloods’ Star Amy Carlson Was Cut From This Superhero Movie

Although “Blue Bloods” star Amy Carlson killed it in her role on the CBS show, her small role in one superhero movie got cut.

Carlson starred in “Blue Bloods” for seven seasons as Linda O’Shea, Danny Reagan’s wife. Unfortunately, Linda died in an off-screen helicopter crash after Season 7. But early in on her time on the show, Carlson also starred in a superhero flick.

Superhero films started gaining popularity in the late 2000s and early 2010s. But one DC film flopped horribly at the box office. Ryan Reynolds’ 2011 film “Green Lantern” was expected to do well. But fans and critics alike blasted it.

Maybe it would’ve been better received if the “Blue Bloods” star’s scenes had remained in the movie. Carlson played Jessica Jordan, mother of Reynolds’ Hal Jordan. According to Looper, Carlson’s co-star Mike Doyle broke the news to her right before the premiere. She told The Daily Herald that she “had a feeling that might happen.”

“I had a sense they were going to make this an all-superhero thing. The only thing they could cut would be the family. And that’s what they did!” Carlson told the outlet.

It’s pretty safe to say that the “Blue Bloods” star’s scenes couldn’t have made the film that much worse. But if you want to check them out, the only way to watch Carlson in “Green Lantern” is to watch the extended cut. It’s only available in the Blu-Ray version of the film.

What Else Has Amy Carlson Starred In Since ‘Blue Bloods?’

Amy Carlson has certainly kept herself busy since her “Blue Bloods” character died. She starred in the show from 2010 to 2017, taking on a few film roles during her time on the show. You might’ve seen her in “Landline,” “Natural Selection,” or “Hits.”

After Linda died in the helicopter crash, though, Carlson moved on to other projects. She featured in more films, including “A Bread Factory, Part One,” “The Incoherents,” and “Sunny Daze.” As far as television goes, Carlson played roles in “The Village,” “The Society,” and even “FBI: Most Wanted.”

But Carlson spent a significant amount of time creating her own short film in 2020. Titled “The Letter,” Carlson starred as a character named Amy and played alongside Scott Cohen, Autumn Dornfeld, Charles Hugh-Jones, and Harryo Hugh-Jones.

The “Blue Bloods” star wrote, directed, and produced the film in addition to starring in it. “The Letter” was officially nominated for Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director in Short Film at the Hollywood Women’s Film Festival 20/20. Carlson also won a Best Actor Award New York for being the best actress in a thriller. And most recently, “The Letter” premiered at the Manhattan Film Festival in June 2021.