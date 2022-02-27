‘Blue Bloods’: Are Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan Friends Off the Screen?

“Blue Bloods” stars Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan certainly know how to act like siblings on the show. But do they treat each other that way in real life?

All evidence points to yes. In multiple interviews, different cast members have mentioned how the “Blue Bloods” cast literally operates like a family at this point. After all, they have spent 12 years together creating this show that’s part police procedural and all familial relationships.

And the relationship on screen between Wahlberg and Moynahan’s characters is usually pretty tense. Danny Reagan sees things from an investigators’ point of view, while Erin Reagan operates with a defense attorney mindset. But underneath all that bickering is a solid core of love and dedication to the other sibling.

That seems to be what drives the “Blue Bloods” stars in real life too. Back in 2019, Moynahan talked with AOL’s Build Series about cast relationships.

“Everybody on the cast, we have just become like a family,” Moynahan shared. “We really fell into these relationships easily, and we’ve just grown with each other over the past ten years.”

Just like their “Blue Bloods” characters have grown on the show. And after that much time, you either really grow to love the people you’re working with… or you grow to hate them. But from what Wahlberg mentioned a few months before Moynahan’s interview, this cast holds no animosity for one another.

“We have a real dynamic like a real family,” Wahlberg told Live with Kelly and Ryan. “Bridget Moynahan is like my sister and my confidante, and we’re very close friends. Will Estes is an amazing actor; he’s like my younger brother. And of course, Tom Selleck is like our dad.”

It’s heartwarming to hear Wahlberg refer to each co-star specifically. And it leaves no doubt in our minds that the “Blue Bloods” cast are all fast friends on or off the screen.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Discusses Why Show Has Lasted So Long

Most casts don’t have the chance to bond as much as the “Blue Bloods” cast has. Few shows establish themselves for 12 or more seasons, but the CBS procedural doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

“Blue Bloods” star Tom Selleck spoke on that success with Rachel Ray recently. He gave the TV personality three solid reasons why the show has stayed on the air for so long amid fierce competition.

“We’ve got great actors, great characters, and good writing, that’s why it’s still on. Because I’m sure not bored with it,” Selleck revealed.

He added, “Well, what has always worked for me, or what my appetites are… they go to the words, ‘character-driven shows’. So, [Magnum P.I.] was a character-driven show. I don’t remember half the plots. Way less than half. And when I saw this [Blue Bloods] script, it was character-driven in an age when there are just so many procedurals on.”