‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Gives Special Shout Out to ‘Number 1’ Costar

Many people view Blue Bloods star Steve Schirripa as a big tough guy. Not his co-star, Bridget Moynahan, though. It seems like they are besties.

If you are a longtime fan of Blue Bloods, then you definitely know both Steve Schirripa and Bridget Moynahan. Schirripa plays the role of Anthony Abetemarco on the CBS police procedural and became a regular in season six. Abetemarco is a retired detective in the New York City Police Department and is often seen working with Moynahan’s character, Erin Reagan. She’s the assistant district attorney for New York County and Abetemarco works as an investigator for her office. So, not only do the two work closely together on the set of Blue Bloods, they are also close friends in real life.

Other than Blue Bloods, most people recognize Schirripa as mobster Bobby Baccalieri. He played that role in The Sopranos for six seasons from 1999 to 2007. Because the show is so well known, it’s sometimes hard to remember that Schirripa plays other roles other than being a mobster.

On Friday, Schirripa was at the center of a Bridget Moynahan Instagram post. Moynahan was wearing a t-shirt with text on the front reading, “Steve is #1.” It’s clear that she thinks pretty highly of her co-star considering that they share the set of Blue Bloods with other big names like Tom Sellek, Donnie Wahlberg, Will Estes, and Sami Gayle.

“Who’s Number 1?” @steveschirripaofficial @bluebloods_cbs #bluebloods” Moynahan captioned her latest post.

Bridget Moynahan Wished her ‘Blue Bloods’ Co-Star a Happy Birthday

If the above Instagram post from Bridget Moynahan doesn’t showcase just how close she and Steve Schirripa really are, then perhaps some of her past actions will convince you.

It’s hard to believe but Schirripa officially turned 64 years old back on September 3 of last year. And who was one of the first to wish him a happy birthday? If you guessed Bridget Moynahan, then you would be correct. She took to Twitter to celebrate the big day for her co-star.

“Wishing my @BlueBloods_CBS partner @StevenSchirripa a very happy birthday!!” Moynahan said at the time.

You may recall that Schirripa first joined Moynahan and the rest of the Blue Bloods cast back in 2015. Since then, he’s gone on to appear in more than 90 episodes. His close friend and co-star explained in a 2020 interview with PopCulture how happy she was to have Schirripa join her team.

“He is, he’s great, you know,” Moynahan said. “I was thrilled that they found me somebody that not only looked the part but really feels like the part. And he, um, he’s kind of dropped right into that role.”