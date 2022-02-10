‘Blue Bloods’: Danny and Erin Came to Verbal Blows During One Explosive Dinner

If you watch Blue Bloods, then you know that Danny Reagan can be a hothead sometimes. So can Erin Reagan in situations. One popped up.

Well, there was a verbal confrontation between both characters. And where else would it take place but at the Reagan dinner table? Sounds legit. We get some help in looking closer at this with some help from Looper.

Donnie Wahlberg plays New York Police Department Detective Danny Reagan, while Bridget Moynahan plays Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan. This Blue Bloods situation takes place in Season 5 of the CBS police drama.

‘Blue Bloods’ Episode Features Killing Of NYPD Gang Division Leader

It erupts in the episode titled New Rules. So, NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, sees Deputy Chief Don Kent murdered and there’s a tint of gang trouble here. Kent oversaw the gang division at NYPD and Frank makes an assumption. He thinks someone in the gang world put a hit out on Kent and it was done.

Danny gets busy and arrests Warrior Kings leader Mario Hunt, played by Method Man. With no evidence against Hunt, Erin tells Danny to let him go. And this kicks in the dinner table argument.

On Blue Bloods, It is known that Danny sometimes walks the edge of fairness. Erin sees something and has to avoid a Fourth Amendment rights violation and let them go. Oh boy.

Redditor Remembers This Episode And Sees Both Characers As Being Rude

One Redditor who remembers this episode writes: “Sunday dinner scene. Erin and Danny argue and go at it, rude as hell to one another, and the family picks sides. Frank butters his dinner roll for the entirety of the meal, and Pop says something about the good old days.”

Fans have seen this scene play out a lot over the show’s time on TV. Sure, some Blue Bloods fans might like seeing the two characters have this back-and-forth banter. Maybe it has worn out its welcome, though, and needs to shoo. It is something that the show’s fans might love about having Danny and Erin bicker when it comes to working. Will this happen again? Probably so.

It is funny to recall that this season’s first episode had Frank make a comment that is interesting. He said that he thought no one talked shop at the dinner table. Really? One might think that old Frank has been asleep at the wheel when it comes ot listening to all the bickering and whatnot. If you want to catch new episodes of Blue Bloods, then dial it up later in February on CBS. Those are on hold until after the Winter Olympics are over.