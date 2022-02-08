‘Blue Bloods’: Danny Was an Action Star in One Episode

When watching Blue Bloods, then it is obvious that Danny Reagan is one kind of unique detective. He even became an action star in an episode.

Which one is it? We are going to find out with some help from an article by Looper. Actor Donnie Wahlberg has been playing Danny since Season 1 of the CBS police drama.

We turn the clock back to Season 6 and an episode titled All the News That’s Fit to Click. But the episode before titled Absolute Power saw Danny chase down a serial killer. He didn’t get him but got a phone call from the person. We will see this come to a head soon.

‘Blue Bloods’ Character Ends Up Nabbing Bad Guy, Offers Quick One-Liner

While the Blue Bloods character fell short in the arrest on that point, he will get his revenge. In the next episode, Danny catches up with a criminal targeting police officers. This is done after this cat attempts to kill a reporter while going on a ride-along wearing cop attire.

Our man Danny gets this person. After the arrest, he pops off one of those action hero sayings: “Ball game’s been postponed, tough guy.”

There you go. Mr. Reagan starts sounding like he belongs in a Die Hard movie or something. Still, he gets his man. Fans of the show loved that episode, too, and grade it quite highly on IMDb.

Show Currrently Is On Hiatus From Airing New Episodes on CBS

By the way, if you are looking for new episodes right now on CBS, then you are out of luck. Blue Bloods is on a hiatus from them mainly due to the Winter Olympics taking place in Beijing, China. Viewership gets drafted to those primetime events and causes shows to not be able to pull in their regular ratings.

For his part, Wahlberg remains quite active on social media. If you want to keep up with his comments and shares, then look him up on Twitter or Instagram.

Here’s an interesting note about the show itself. Recently, it filmed the 250th episode of the series. That means there have been a lot of differences of opinion at the Reagan dinner table.

Speaking of that dinner table, it’s probably likely that this episode had some chatter at mealtime. Fans love to see the family members and sometimes even friends sit down for a little meal action.

These scenes on Blue Bloods are sometimes funny and serious at the same time. NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck, plays referee at times. Heck, even Henry Reagan, played by Len Cariou, will offer his two cents about issues, too.