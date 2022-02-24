‘Blue Bloods’: Did You Catch One Star’s Appearance in ‘Supernatural’?

CBS police drama Blue Bloods features a long line of compelling characters. Many of them are played by actors with appearances in other notable shows. For instance, Blue Bloods star Marisa Ramirez who plays Detective Maria Baez in the crime drama also appears in CW’s Supernatural.

Blue Bloods follows the fictional Reagan family spearheaded by Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Reagan also serves as the New York Police Commissioner on the show.

The official CBS synopsis reads: “Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops [dedicated] to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family. Even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez.”

Marisa Ramirez stars as Detective Maria Baez on the show, which is a role she’s played since Season 3. She made a name for herself across both primetime and daytime television earning ALMA and Image Award nominations. Her notable roles include playing Carmen Mesta/Ines Vargas in The Young and the Restless as well as Gia Campbell on General Hospital, and of course her cameo as Tammi Fenton/Astaroth Supernatural.

Blue Bloods Marisa Ramirez becomes possessed in Season 3 Episode 9 of Supernatural

Five years prior to taking on the role of Detective Maria Baez on Blue Bloods, Ramirez made a guest appearance in Supernatural Season 3, Episode 9 titled “Malleus Maleficarum.” The long-running mystery series centers around brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester as they fight off evil supernatural beings of all kinds.

As is the case with most guest star appearances, Ramirez’s Supernatural character doesn’t last long on the show. Marisa portrays Tammi Fenton/Astraroth in the Season 3 episode, “Malleus Maleficarum.” She plays a young woman named Tammi Fenton who hosts a book club. An evil demon that goes by Astaroth discreetly possesses Tammi and ends up using her book club against her. The demon tricks Tammi’s friends into selling their souls to a monster. Luckily, the Winchester brothers are on the case. Dean jumps in successfully killing the demon with a special dagger. Sadly, the demon’s demise ends up killing Tammi in the process.

Fans of the straitlaced Detective Maria Baez will have fun scrolling back to the Supernatural episode featuring the same actress. But prepare to be a little upset after ultimately seeing the untimely death of Marisa Ramirez’s character in the end. However, don’t worry! Because the actress is alive and well as she continues to reprise her role as Detective Baez on Blue Bloods.