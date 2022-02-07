‘Blue Bloods’ Didn’t Air Last Week: When Is the Return Date?

Sad news for “Blue Bloods” fans: The CBS drama will not be returning to the schedule this week. Here is everything you need to know.

“Blue Bloods” is on a bit of a hiatus. The CBS drama about the Reagan family is taking a break from airing new episodes. While the network has not given an official reason for this, it is likely due to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. CBS wants to keep ratings high. Instead, they will be airing reruns of “Blue Bloods” for the next few weeks.

So, when will new episodes of the drama return to the schedule? It looks like they will return to the network after Sunday, February 20. This day marks the end of the olympic games.

“Blue Bloods” is not the only series that is on hiatus until later this month. NBC is not airing new episodes of The Blacklist or NCIS. This includes NCIS: Hawai’i as well. It appears that the network is doing so for the same reasons.

For now, fans of these shows will just have to wait patiently to find out what comes next. We are looking forward for new episodes to return.

Will “Blue Bloods” Get a 13th Season?

Late last year, “Blue Bloods” fans were wondering if the show would be renewed for a 13th season. Fortunately, showrunners have confirmed that CBS is giving fans what they want.

This is not really a surprise. After being on the air for over a decade, the show still receives impressive ratings. Earning over 5 million viewers during this season alone, there is no reason why the show should be cancelled. Comparatively to other shows such as SWAT and football games, the CBS drama holds its own and maintains its viewership.

In 2020, showrunner Kevin Wade was worried that the show was coming to an end. In an interview in Deadline, he explains why there was such concern.

“We were told pretty early on, I think before Thanksgiving that our season finale would be the last two episodes and would air back to back which I immediately took as they’re planning to wrap up the series … So I started to think about how do we do something that could serve as a season finale but also if need be as a series finale,” Kevin Wade says.

“We went back to the end of the first season where all the Reagans became involved in finding out and catching and bringing to justice the bad cops who killed Joe Reagan who is of course, Joe Hill’s father. And it was kind of a callback to that, just in case it was a series finale it would have a circle to it.”