‘Blue Bloods’: Does a New Episode Air Tonight?

It is that time of the week again, Friday! And, as Outsiders know, that usually means a brand new episode of Blue Bloods featuring the Reagan family.

However, despite this being the usual night, the NYPD family drama will not air a new episode tonight. When we last saw a new chapter in this season, it was just last week. Cold Comfort gave us another good set of stories from the Regan family and the extended set of characters.

Eddie was still trying to get used to her new partner as they looked for a stolen, rare book. Erin got involved in Anthony’s love life and Frank tried to figure out what was going on with a dirty cop in his department. So, outside of the Erin story, it was more of the usual conflict on the show. But, for now, that’s where our story leaves us.

So, why isn’t CBS showing a new episode of Blue Bloods? Well, in case you didn’t know, this little thing called the Winter Olympics is going down in Beijing. That means that almost every major network will be holding off on new episodes of sitcoms, dramas, and more. Trying to compete with a once-in-four-year event is hard to do.

The new episode will be the 14th installment of the season. Right now, we know the name, Allegiance. Feel free to make guesses and theories about what that might entail. Sounds like someone is going o have their loyalty tested, no? There is not a listed air date for the episode at the moment.

However, the last week of February and the first week of March seem to be the times when networks are bringing shows back. Somewhere like February 25 or March 4. Blue Bloods is back on hiatus.

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Stands Up for NBA All-Star Snub

While the show is on a small break, star Donnie Wahlberg is busy focusing on the more important things in life. Sports. Being the Boston guy that he is, you know that the Danny Reagan actor is going to be a big Celtics fan. In case you didn’t know, Jaylen Brown of the Celtics is very good. Like 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists per game good.

Unfortunately for Brown, the All-Star vote didn’t go the way he expected it to go. However, he has some major supporters, and that includes Donnie. He took to Twitter to voice his frustrations. After saying he wouldn’t say he was “snubbed” or not, because Brown wouldn’t say that. But, the actor put it simply.

“I will, however, say that JAYLEN BROWN SHOULD BE AN ALL STAR! Hope that answers your questions, sir.”

Question answered. Now, is there any way that you can bring Blue Bloods back sooner? That would be the only question I have left, thanks!