‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Shares Adorable Valentine’s Day Surprise from Wife Jenny McCarthy

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg just shared what he got for Valentine’s day from his wife, Jenny McCarthy. Wahlberg plays Danny Reagan on the CBS procedural and has done so since the show aired in 2010.

Wahlberg shared his fun Valentine’s present to his Instagram followers. McCarthy set up a ton of balloons and even printed out a little pillow.

“It’s the little things (and the big little things). Thanks for the surprise @jennymccarthy! Had to share before I have fun inhaling the helium and talking funny. But the cute little pillow remains!,” Wahlberg wrote in the caption.

His wife responded to the post in the comments, writing, “Well it’s a true story. I freaking love you. (heart emojis)”

Fans discussed Valentine’s gift in the comments as well.

“So sweet! I expect to videos of you inhaling the helium and talking funny,” one fan wrote. It seems most people in the comments are in agreement about wanting those helium videos. Another person wrote, “Awe I love y’all’s love & how about you share some of them helium talking videos (laughing emoji).”

“Can’t imagine you singing with your helium voice,” another fan wrote. On top of being an actor starring in shows and films like Blue Bloods, Saw II, Ransom, The Sixth Sense, and Dream Catcher, Wahlberg is also a musician who was in the boy band, New Kids On the Block.

Wahlberg Recently Posted a Tribute to his Father on the Anniversary of his Death

On the anniversary of his father’s death, Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg posted a tribute to his father on Instagram. Wahlberg is named after his father. The entire family is in the entertainment industry.

Wahlberg posted an old photo of some family members.

“Donald Sr (left), with my Uncle Archie (center) & my Uncle Paul (right). The original ‘Wahlberg brothers.’ These men couldn’t have been more different, each of them their own man, yet each of them meant the world to me in their own unique way. Miss them all, especially my dad on this bittersweet day, but smiling brightly at the many memories I shared with each of them,” Wahlberg wrote.

Wahlberg also recently lost his mother, Alma. She passed away last April.

How to Watch ‘Blue Bloods’

Blue Bloods is about to return from a hiatus, and fans are excited. If you haven’t caught up on Blue Bloods, the show is available on Paramount + and Hulu. The next episode will air on Friday, February 25th at 10/9 central on CBS.

The next episode, called Allegiance, will see the return of fan-favorite character Joe Hill.