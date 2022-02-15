‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Remembers His Late Father on Anniversary of His Death

Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg shared a moving tribute to his late father, as well as his uncles, on the anniversary of his passing.

Wahlberg took to Instagram to appreciate the “original Wahlberg Brothers” with a throwback of all three men. He included a sweet caption:

“#RIPDaddyO aka Donald Sr (left), with my Uncle Archie (center) & my Uncle Paul (right). The original ‘Wahlberg brothers.’ These men couldn’t have been more different, each of them their own man, yet each of them meant the world to me in their own unique way. Miss them all, especially my dad on this bittersweet day, but smiling brightly at the many memories I shared with each of them. “ Donnie Wahlberg

Wahlberg, named for his father, is known for both his acting career, primarily in Blue Bloods, and his time as a boy bander in New Kids on the Block. However, he also shares a family business with his brothers chef Paul Wahlberg and actor Mark Wahlberg. This restaurant chain, Wahlburgers, became a big success, with 49 locations in the US alone.

Additionally, the brothers starred in a reality show named after the restaurant. Wahlburgers ran for ten seasons on A&E from 2014 to 2019. Other members of the family, including their late mother Alma and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, also appeared. In 2014, the show was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

Wahlberg’s tribute to his father, who passed away in 2008, calls back to his relationship with his own brothers. It’s a sweet way to honor his father, uncles, and brothers as well as their uniqueness.

Blue Bloods Star Donnie Wahlberg Mourns His Mother

Sadly, Wahlberg and his brothers also lost their mother in 2021. More recently, the Blue Bloods star opened up about missing Alma and reminiscing about their good times together. He shared a video highlighting some of their most memorable moments on Wahlburgers.

He captioned it: “Three reasons for this post — Reason 1: Memories like this only make me happy, never sad! Reason 2: Any post with my mom and me, having the best of times, is always worth sharing. Reason 3: A lot of people have been asking if my nose is still pierced, lately (for some reason 😂). Here is the answer, discovered during a fun time with my mom, a few years back. So #Blessed! So #thankful!”

In the past, Wahlberg has done nothing but praise his mother. At the time of her death, the Blue Bloods star wrote: “I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by, and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman. My mom Alma’s joy for life, love, and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true.”