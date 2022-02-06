‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Says His Performance in This Scene Was ‘100%’ for NKOTB Fans

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg is sharing with fans a special scene dedicated to New Kids On The Block fans.

Donnie Wahlberg loves showing off his dance moves. The “Blue Bloods” star gets to bust a move as Danny Reagan in a recent episode of the CBS drama. Fans are excited to see Wahlberg grab a microphone and dance to a Rolling Stones classic. He says that this fun performance was dedicated to the New Kids On The Block family.

“My performance in this scene was 100% done for @nkotb fans aka #Blockheads aka my BH family,” Wahlberg writes.

Fans love when the actor goes back to his boy-band roots. The comments section is filled with excited messages.

“Love when Danny channels his inner Donnie. Also love when you sneak in some NKOTB songs in your lines. Those are the best! Easter egg hunts. I’m sure there will be more to come,” one fan says.

“Thank you !!Donnie I definitely love you when u sneak in thing for us.that was best awesome scene you done for us we love you Donnie more than u know [sic],” another writes.

We are hoping that we see more of Wahlberg’s famous dance moves on the show soon.

The “Blue Bloods” Star’s Net Worth

From starring in “Blue Bloods,” to touring in New Kids On The Block, Donnie Wahlberg is an internationally-known triple threat. Fans are wondering what his net worth is.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the “Blue Bloods” star makes between $60,000 and $150,000 per episode. This, on top of his music career, gives him an estimated net worth of $25 million.

Wahlberg’s net worth is interesting to compare to other stars of “Blue Bloods.” Bridget Moynahan is at an estimated $25 million. Tom Selleck, a Hollywood star before the procedural, is worth about $45 million. Len Cariou, the eldest member of the Reagan clan, is worth about $4 million.

It is interesting to see how far each of these stars has come in their careers. It is also cool to see the versatility of these actors. Tom Selleck, for example, stars in the blockbuster films Three Men and a Baby and Lassiter. Len Cariou is a Broadway actor, starting his career on Broadway in various productions.

The “Blue Bloods” cast includes a lot of triple threats. Maybe one day we’ll see a full musical episode.

Wahlberg’s Friendship With Bridget Moynahan

Bridget Moynahan and Donnie Wahlberg are very close. In an interview with CBS Watch, he shares how the pair became so bonded.

“She and I started out as friends coming out of tough relationships, as single parents, and became friends and confidants and watched each other go through other relationships and then ultimately find spouses. Bridget and I have gone through this parallel journey as friends and have been there for each other.”