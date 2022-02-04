‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Stands Up for Boston Celtic Snubbed From the NBA All-Star Game

Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg is a major sports fan, and as a Boston boy, he roots for his hometown teams. So now Wahlberg is sticking up for a Boston Celtics player who was not picked for the NBA All-Star game.

On Thursday evening, Wahlberg singled out Jaylen Brown, a shooting guard for the Boston Celtics, as the victim of a serious snub from the NBA.

“Jaylen Brown is so gracious that he may not say he was snubbed from East Conf All Stars, so I won’t say it either,” Wahlberg tweeted Thursday evening, in response to a tweet wondering who got “the biggest snub” in the Eastern Conference. “I will, however, say that JAYLEN BROWN SHOULD BE AN ALL STAR! Hope that answers your question, sir.”

Will the Blue Bloods Star Hop Back in the Director’s Chair?

Wahlberg has already directed one episode of Blue Bloods – Season 4’s “Manhattan Queens.” And he recently hinted that he’s itching to climb back into the director’s chair yet again.

“I think it was inevitable that I would eventually start directing,” Wahlberg said of directing that episode in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I think, for one, I have too much energy. I find myself sort of directing scenes anyway when I’m on set, switching lines around… It just seemed like a natural evolution.”

But that’s not to say that directing was a breeze. Particularly directing Blue Bloods. Wahlberg was a little intimidated to direct some of his co-stars, like Tom Selleck, who plays NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan.

“I gotta say, despite that, it’s still a little daunting,” Wahlberg went on. “Directing Tom Selleck, for example. Tom’s a TV legend. He’s a good actor. He’s smart. He knows the business as good as anyone. He knows when it’s B.S. and when it’s not. And so I mean, to direct him, you gotta be ready… I thought I could direct in season 1, but I wanted to take a few years and get a few seasons under my belt before I even dared to sort of step behind the camera and say ‘cut’ to Tom Selleck.”

Now, in a recent Instagram post, Wahlberg has implied that he’s game to direct again. The Blue Bloods star reposted a pop quiz from CBS about stars who have also directed an episode of their show.

“Think it’s time I do it again,” Wahlberg captioned the post.

Which episode will Wahlberg helm next? Stay tuned to CBS to find out. Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET.