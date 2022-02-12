‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie Considers Her Future in Upcoming Episode

With the next “Blue Bloods” episode gearing up for February 25, we’re all too excited to hear what Eddie has been pondering. Well, Outsiders, we’re here to give you guys some insight.

The upcoming 12th episode of Season 14 is called “Allegiance.” Fans of the hit CBS crime drama get the privilege of seeing a different side of the characters in the show. For example, creators of the series plan to show fans more of who Baez is when she’s not out catching bad guys.

Eddie is moving up in her career. However, after she works on a safe for SVU, who knows what her career in law enforcement looks like.

As a special treat for you readers, here’s the synopsis for the next episode of “Blue Bloods:”

“Erin and Anthony team up with Erin’s nephew, police officer Joe Hill (Will Hochman), to course-correct a trial when Joe becomes aware of witness tampering. Also, Baez forces Danny to help her find the killer of her favorite TV personality; a seemingly random shooting at police Lt. Raymond Moretti’s (Tony Danza) home leads Frank to investigate who in the officer’s family has criminal ties; and as Eddie works an SVU case, she questions her decision to become a police sergeant.”

Eddie becoming a Sergeant is quite the promotion. To think she started as a rookie cop who struggled to gain respect in the force. So it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise for Eddie’s career to take this turn.

‘Blue Bloods: Donnie Wahlberg, Vanessa Ray Goof Around on Set Filming Episode

When you work together on a television show for years, it’s not unusual for the actors to build a positive relationship. “Blue Bloods” stars Vanessa Ray and Donnie Wahlberg prove that.

On a rainy day earlier this month, cameras caught Wahlberg and Ray having a friendly conversation behind the scenes. Although we don’t know what they talked about, it must’ve been funny because the two couldn’t help but laugh. We love to laugh, so what was the joke, guys?

Whether the actors were photographed by actual paparazzi or just a fan capturing a moment, it didn’t stop the two from somewhat posing for the camera.

But the actors know there’s a time for work and a time for play. As goofy as the two can be, they take their roles as law enforcement workers quite seriously.

In an interview with CBS Los Angeles in October 2020, Vanessa Ray discusses the responsibility she feels with playing a police officer.

“We’re also people though and we have personal experiences. I think it’s just a tremendous amount of responsibility to tackle these types of issues. The societal consciousness is so polarized right now on so many issues, and it’s challenging to folks. But it’s sort of what we signed up and it’s just a lot of responsibility to get it right,” she said. “As human beings, we want to do a show from a perspective of these characters that are police officers and do it the right way.”

Watch the next “Blue Bloods” episode on Friday, February 25 at 10/9c.