‘Blue Bloods’: Erin and Anthony Face Challenges in Upcoming Episode

While the Olympics are keeping things on hold for a while, when Blue Bloods returns with a new episode, Erin and Anthony face some challenges.

The good news is, a brand new episode of Blue Bloods is just eight days away. One week from tomorrow. So, fans that have been dying to see the Reagans again, have no fear. They are on the way. Before the episode gets here, we are going to talk a little about what to expect in the new episode. Just to make you miss those family dinners just a bit more.

When Erin’s nephew, Joe Hill turns up with some information that he got on accident, things get complicated. While out at dinner, apparently, Hill overhears some gossip about witness tampering in a case that his aunt is working on. He has no choice but to give the info over. However, that means that things could get more complicated.

Folks can’t just say that something happened. For it to matter in a court of law, some kind of testimony is going to have to be given. Could that put Hill in more trouble than he originally thought? Erin is going to have to work with him and she needs Anthony’s help it seems. These two are always a good duo and we are excited to see what might happen with this case. Could a sealed deposition be enough to make the information count in court?

This Blue Bloods story is going to deal with a sensitive situation here. Erin can’t compromise the safety of Joe, but if she has no chance but to put him on the stand, then there is no telling what might happen. Hopefully, Erin is able to keep her nephew safe.

Tony Danza Heads to ‘Blue Bloods’

This season of Blue Bloods is a bit star-studded. Of course, the typical cast features Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, and Donnie Wahlberg, big names in their own right. However, with Jimmy Buffett making an appearance earlier this season, this next addition is adding to that prestigious list. Tony Danza.

When the episode comes around on February 25, the legendary actor will play the part of Lt. Raymond Moretti. He is going to be part of the Frank Reagan story on the episode. There are usually 3 or 4 stories going on during an episode that overlap at times. So, fans should be excited, this is a big guest star.

Frank will be looking into a shooting at his home. It seems random, but as the police commissioner, it is likely purposeful and directed. Moretti ends up having some criminal intel because of some of his family members. Frank knows that and is going to have to turn to him to look to the law and not his blood to help solve this case.