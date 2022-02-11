‘Blue Bloods’: Erin Once Crossed a Line to Catch One Bad Guy

When you’re part of a family of law enforcement like Erin Reagan, it’s not that surprising to see her get frustrated from time to time.

As the Bureau Chief of the New York County District, Erin’s (Bridget Moynahan) job has caused quite a few family disagreements. According to avid watchers of the hit CBS crime drama, Erin was at her worse in Season 1. So let’s recap where she likely went wrong at the beginning of the series.

In the seventh episode of Season 1 titled “Brothers,” viewers see just how seriously Moynahan’s character takes her job. Fans discover she and her department bravely worked together to put gang member, Pablo Torres (Francis Capra) behind bars. However, they’ve had no luck. This is when Erin decides to call Pablo’s brother Esteban (Max Arciniega) to testify against Pablo. This causes tension between the Reagan and Torres family.

Esteban ends up testifying after talking to his brother, which leads to authorities arresting Pablo. However, during the arrest attempt, the cops find Pablo murdered in his home. Did anyone else see that coming?

Erin and her brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) end up working together to find out the identity of the murderer before getting to Esteban. Before anything bad happened to him, the Reagan siblings find the murderer. Unfortunately, Esteban closes his community learning center due to the loss of Pablo’s money.

Do you agree with us, Outsiders, that Erin took things too far with this investigation? We get that she wanted Pablo put away, but her actions got him killed and Esteban’s valuable business shut down, even if it stayed open with illegally-obtained money. If only Moynahan’s character could’ve found a legal way to help Esteban keep the community center open.

Danny and Erin Argue During One Explosive Dinner in ‘Blue Bloods’

The Torres case might’ve been a long time ago, but that hasn’t stopped Erin and Danny from going at each other’s throats. A family dinner scene in Season 5 had to be one of the worse.

In Season 5 Episode 21, “New Rules,” the family deals with the aftermath of the death of Frank’s colleague Deputy Chief Don Kent (Dennis Haysbert). Danny ended up arresting the gang leader the deputy was looking into. However, Erin lets him go due to a lack of evidence, which causes the argument at the dinner table.

It looks like Reddit users aren’t too big a fan of siblings’ back and forth either. “Sunday dinner scene. Erin and Danny argue and go at it, rude as hell to one another, and the family picks sides. Frank butters his dinner roll for the entirety of the meal, and Pop says something about the good old days,” one user wrote.

Well, guys, the show is on its 12th season and the family continues to go at it. But hey, that sometimes happens in families. Catch the next “Blue Bloods” episode “Allegiance” on Friday, February 25 at 10/9 c.



