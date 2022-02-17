‘Blue Bloods’: Erin Wasn’t a Fan of One of Frank’s Dates

“Blue Bloods” has been a staple for over a decade on CBS. The program centered around the Reagan family has been a smash hit from the beginning. One of the reasons for that is how the Reagan family works as a unit and how they all interact with one another. Especially at the dinner table. However, some “Blue Bloods” fans may recall that time that Erin wasn’t a fan of one of Frank’s dates.

It was Whitney Robshaw. The reason was that she was close in age to Erin, which she did not care the least bit for. However, Frank takes Erin’s advice and does not proceed with a relationship with the younger woman.

Bridget Moynahan on “Blue Bloods”

Moynahan has been a member of the “Blue Bloods” cast since the beginning. Her character as Erin Reagan has been a fan favorite for much of the show. Especially when you consider how different she is than the rest of the Reagan family.

She told Glamour, “It all has to do with the writing and new, more complicated storylines. We also have a team of actors who really appreciate the job and each other. We know how lucky we are to be on this show—and such a long-running show at that. It doesn’t come around that often, so when you’re working with people who express gratitude, it just fuels the show. Everybody wants to show up and do their best work.”

She is still invested because of the show’s storylines. They keep evolving and giving her different exciting things to do. She also understands just how lucky she is along with the rest of the crew when it comes to working on a show that has run for as long as that particular show has.

She continued, “I think it comes from family. It’s easy to think, Oh, I’ve done this, so let me go do that, where the grass is greener, but I think all of us understand what a good thing we have here. I know Donnie [Wahlberg] and Tom [Selleck] feel the same way. We are grateful. When I went to And Just Like That… and started filming, everybody was so grateful and gracious, from the writers, creators, and producers to every actress I worked with on that show. Sarah Jessica Parker is such a kind, welcoming human being. I was taken aback that they were so thankful that Natasha was back. Meanwhile, I was just like, thank you. Really, thank you. It was just nice to be around that energy.”

It’s the family aspect of the show. They are all just happy to be there and happy to work on a show that has been successful as it has been for as long as it has been.