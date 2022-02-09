‘Blue Bloods’: Everything to Know About the Actor Behind Lt. Mike Gee

CBS drama Blue Bloods is just one of many police procedural dramas currently on air. The series has amassed a loyal following over the years starring Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg among others. Although Selleck remains the face of Blue Bloods, the show features a number of supporting roles equipped with their own storylines.

Blue Bloods follows the multi-generational Reagan family as they navigate the ups and downs of law enforcement in New York City. Frank Reagan acts as the new New York Police Commissioner leading both the police force as well as the Reagan household. Since the Reagan family members, all work in different departments of law enforcement, it’s no wonder the show comes packed with drama and interesting dinner table conversations.

In 2019, one character, in particular, joined the long-running series. Lieutenant Mike Gee, played by former producer and DJ, Eric B. enters the scene as a commanding officer in the NYPD. Blue Bloods fans meet the Lieutenant as he’s coming out of retirement after his son comes down with a serious illness.

Eric B. is Mike Gee in Blue Bloods

Viewers may recognize Mike Gee (Eric B.) due to his impressive career as a producer and DJ. Eric B. is a respected leader in the music industry namely for making big strides within the hip-hop genre. Born Louis Eric Barrier, Eric B.’s acting career is only just beginning. Outside of his role as Mike Gee in Blue Bloods, Eric’s acting credits include small parts in The Goldbergs, Who’s the Man? and a few music videos.

Eric made his Blue Bloods debut as Lieutenant Mike Gee in the episode, “Another Look” which came out in October 2019. In a press statement from HipHopDX, Eric said, “Being on set is surreal.”

“I swear they treat Tom Selleck like the real Police Commissioner,” he continued. “What an honor to be alongside such a legend. Magnum P.I. Wow. I can’t thank Donnie Wahlberg enough for this opportunity, really grateful. Being on The Goldbergs last year really wet my appetite for acting and I’m grateful to Adam F. Goldberg and Louis ‘Uncle Louie’ Gregory for that. I’m on a mission now.”

Despite his relatively small acting career, the Rakim collaborator has spent a large part of his life working as an influential artist in the golden age of hip-hop (per AllMusic). Together, Eric B. and Rakim released a total of four studio albums with Paid in Full being the most popular of the collection. According to Rolling Stone, Paid in Full set the standard for being one of the best hip-hop albums of all time. Decorated with ’70s funk samples against Rakim’s smooth rhythms, the record became the first of its kind.

Fast forward to today and Eric B. is turning his attention to acting.