‘Blue Bloods’ Explored the Realities of Gang Violence in One Sad Episode

It’s no surprise that some of our favorite dramas tend to feature intensely dark storylines. After all, this is part of the purpose of a dramatic television series. To tell the difficult stories, and address the darkness that we all know exists in the world. However, some moments and storylines can be sadder than others; sticking with us with an uncomfortable memory, a tale that is hard to forget…even if we really, really want to. This is certainly the case in one Blue Bloods episode where Will Estes’s Jamie Reagan gets a glimpse into the sad realities of gang life.

In a third season episode of the popular CBS police procedural drama, Jamie Reagan and his partner, Vincent (Vinny) Cruz (Sebastian Sozzi) respond to a call to the Bitterman Housing Project. Once they arrive, the officers witness a woman die by suicide. Soon, Jamie and Vinny learn that the woman killed her infant son just before her death. She did this in a desperate attempt to avoid watching her son grow to be a gang member.

‘Blue Bloods’ Explores the Hoplessness That Comes With the Gang Life

During their investigation, Jamie and Vinny learn that the infant’s father, Ricky, is a member of a gang. The very gang in which the mother was desperate her son avoid as he grows older. The officers are threatened during their investigation, but their dedication to the job doesn’t slow them down.

However, the tragedy is not over as this Blue Bloods episode continues. Eventually, Jamie and Vinny are called back to the Bitterman Housing Project later in the episode. Viewers soon learn that things are not as they seem and the call was a setup…the officers are walking into an ambush. Both Vinny and Jamie decide to pursue a suspect, but the suspect soon disappears.

It’s at this point that Jamie realizes what is happening and that their lives are in danger. He desperately tries to warn his partner. However, it is too late. Jamie is shot in his bulletproof vest while Vinny is shot in the neck, killing the Blue Bloods officer.

A Devestating Sadness

The sadness the mother felt before her suicide is apparent as soon as the officers make it onto the scene. It is clear that the mother felt trapped, either way. She truly believed that no matter the path she chose her son would end up suffering.

She felt the only way to save him was to end his life along with her own. And, of course, the devastating loss of Jamie Reagan’s partner, Vinny came as a shock to viewers. This also changed the course of the series. After Vinny’s death, Jamie is partnered with Eddie Janko who later becomes his wife.