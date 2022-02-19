‘Blue Bloods’ Fan-Favorite Couple Reminds Fans Why There’s No ‘Better Day’ to Catch Up on Season 12

Blue Bloods fans, do you know what today is? It’s February 18, and that means it is officially National Drink Wine Day.

There’s no better time to catch up on Season 12 of Blue Bloods than on National Drink Wine Day, are we right? We know that one of the fan-favorite couples on the show likes to enjoy a nice glass of wine after a hard day on the job. Why shouldn’t you?

The official Blue Bloods Instagram account posted a photo of actors Will Estes and Vanessa Ray sitting down to a candlelight dinner enjoying a glass of wine. Estes, of course, plays police officer Jamie Reagan in the CBS police procedural and Ray plays his partner and wife, Eddie Janko. The two got engaged in the Season 8 finale and they tied the knot in the Season 9 finale.

“We heard it was #NationalDrinkWineDay and what a better day to unwind, enjoy a glass and catch up on the latest #BlueBloods episodes on @ParamountPlus.”

‘Blue Bloods’ Stars Celebrate National Drink Wine Day Throughout the Year

Even though February 18 is observed annually as National Drink Wine Day, that doesn’t stop the cast of Blue Bloods from celebrating only one day a year. If anything, this day is just a reminder to sit down, relax, and have a glass.

If you are a longtime fan of the series, then you are probably like us here at Outsider in the fact that we look forward to the Reagan family dinners. At the end of each episode, viewers get to watch a dinner scene with our favorite police family. Sometimes it’s full of laughter and others it’s full of arguments. But one thing remains the same — there’s always great good and there’s always wine.

One question the actors get all the time is whether or not the wine they drink in their scenes is real. Unfortunately, for us and for them, it is not. Donnie Wahlberg, who plays detective Danny Reagan on the show, once told People Magazine that the wine is actually grape juice and the scotch is iced tea. The food they eat, however, is real.

Either way, that isn’t stopping us fans from kicking back and enjoying our favorite wine with one of our favorite shows. As a matter of fact, drinking wine in moderation has plenty of benefits. Some of those include a lower risk of liver disease, type II diabetes, certain kinds of cancers, heart attack, and stroke. It can also reduce the bad cholesterol and increase the good.

National Drink Wine Day isn’t the only great day to watch Blue Bloods. So, too, is Wine Tourism Day, National Wine and Cheese Day, International Merlot Day, and Drink Local Wine Week.