‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Believe This May Have Been Jamie and Eddie’s Worst Moment

With over 12 years of storylines for our “Blue Bloods” characters, it’s definite that we all have our favorites and least favorites. But the show continues to keep viewers interested and constantly wanting to know more.

Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) trade wits while Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) keeps the family together while sporting his iconic mustache.

In Season 10 of “Blue Bloods,” fans kept coming back to Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) finally facing mental baggage she kept hidden for years after a car accident. But also the truth that a decease Joe Reagan had a son no one knew about. These storylines kept likely the season going stronger.

However, not all fans favored every “Blue Bloods” storyline. According to Looper, here’s one that appeared to really torture its viewers.

In Season 10 Episode 10 “Bone to Pick,” Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) and Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) are not having a good time with each other. During their brunch date, Jamie admits to forgetting about the “honey-do-list” she gave him the previous night.

Eddie commented that Freud would say people don’t ever really forget anything. Instead, it’s the subconscious sticking up for them. She then accuses him of not wanting to be told what to do by a female. The conversation only gets worse from there. Eddie ends up questioning whether Jamie wants to be married. She questions since his brother, father, and grandfather are all single and seem to be all right.

Seriously, Janko? The fact that the conversation took such an unnecessary turn sounded like a need for the characters to have some type of conversation. Plus, Eddie is usually a strong character, so why did she have to appear so insecure?

‘Blue Bloods’ Cast Celebrate the Show’s 250th Episode

Since “Blue Bloods” first premiered in 2010, the Reagan family has been fighting New York City crime in the CBS crime drama. Well, lucky for us, Episode 250 is coming sooner than you think!

According to TV Insider, the series is celebrating its 250th episode on March 11, during its usual time, 10/9c. However, we don’t have any details on the upcoming premise of the episode. However, It is likely to include a traditional family dinner as always.

On January 26, the “Blue Bloods” cast celebrated the 250th episode together. Bridget Moynahan and co-star Marisa Ramirez shared photos of celebratory cupcakes on Instagram. Moynahan’s caption read, “This is happening. Right now! 250 family dinners! Quite the accomplishment #proud #blessed #grateful #bluebloodsfamily.”

Ramirez’s caption read, “When two weeks turned into nine years for me. . . . .How did I get so lucky?! Congrats to everyone who has been a part of making this show a success!! Don’t know where I would be without my bestie @donniewahlberg P.S. I’m not taking this out of the box because it will end up in my tummy but I can save it for you!”