‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Discuss Their Favorite Non-Reagan Characters

There is certainly no shortage of great characters on the CBS police procedural Blue Bloods. But who is the best side character of them all? That is the one question that a fan wants to be answered.

The popular show Blue Bloods follows the Reagans — a multi-generational family of cops who work for the New York City Police Department. While the show mostly tells stories from each of their perspectives, there are also some pretty amazing characters who aren’t a member of the family.

In a recent Reddit post titled, “Who is your favorite character that ISN’T a Reagan?” one person wants to know who fans think is the best side character.

“Mine is definitely Anthony,” they said.

If you are a longtime Blue Bloods fan, then you probably know who this particular user is talking about. Anthony Abetemarco is played by The Sopranos actor Steve Schirripa. Schirripa isn’t a mobster in Blue Bloods, though. Quite the opposite — he’s a retired detective with the New York City Police Department. He became a regular on the show in Season 6 and currently works with Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) as an investigator for their office.

What Other ‘Blue Bloods’ Side Characters Do the Fans Love?

For the most part, it seems like by and large most Blue Bloods fans agree that Anthony is their favorite character who isn’t a Reagan. With that said, however, there were a couple of other characters who got a lot of votes. Other fans replied saying that Jackie was their favorite.

For those of you who don’t remember, Jacqueline “Jackie” Curatola (played by Jennifer Esposito) was a detective with the NYPD as well. However, she ended up taking a leave of absence in Season 3, Episode 7 of the show, titled, “Nightmares.” She decided that she needed a break after taking a vacation and realizing she couldn’t get her mind off of her work.

Finally, coming in an unofficial third place based on the comments was Detective Abigail “Abby” Baker. It seems like Blue Bloods fans love that character too. Played by actress Abigail Hawk, Baker is also a detective with the New York City Police Department. In addition to her detective duties, she has several other important responsibilities. Baker serves as the top assistant to the Police Commissioner, Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). That means that she is the one who prepares his official schedule. No one is able to meet with the commissioner without getting Baker’s approval beforehand.

Blue Bloods is all about giving audience members a deep dive into how law enforcement works. So, even though the Reagan family is the main vessel through which they do that, things just wouldn’t be the same without the show’s awesome side characters.