‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Pick Which Character They Would Want To Be Their Partner for a Day

“Blue Bloods” has been a powerhouse for CBS for over a decade now. Folks all over the world have loved to spend time sitting at the proverbial dinner table with the Reagan family on CBS each week. Fans loved all the characters, but with there being so many, who stands out? Well, “Blue Bloods” fans picked which character they would want to be their partner for a day.

Every police officer needs a good partner. Fans of “Blue Bloods” know that. However, there are so many to chose from that the post by the show on Instagram is a tough call. Danny and Baez led the comments early on.

However, one fan wrote, “Erin and Anthony, they make me laugh.”

There is no right answer here, but it was interesting to see who fans would choose from the “Blue Bloods” universe.

Tom Selleck on “Blue Bloods”

Another big-time character on the program is Tom Selleck. He has been the face of the show since the beginning. The head of the table. Would he ever leave? He told Parade, “I’d never say there’s a point where I wouldn’t say enough. Mainly because that puts me in a very bad negotiation position with CBS. Do I love the show? Yes. Do I want to continue on the show? Yes. And while I think they’d be crazy to cancel the show that’s the No. 3 scripted show in all of broadcast television, you never know in this world. I’m always looking out there for what’s next. I can tell you this: I plan on staying an actor as long as I’m wanted.”

The commute is hard. But he’s OK with it. He loves working on the show. It’s successful. Selleck continued, “I want to stay with Blue Bloods. There’s a lot of careers involved, so everybody seems to want to stay with Blue Bloods and I’m just thrilled, put it that way. Everybody’s coming back.”

He’s happy. The cast has stayed together which is another big part of it.

Selleck concluded, “The landscape’s changing in broadcast television. I think the heart and soul of Blue Bloods remains the same and the audience seems really hooked on that and I love that. I love the challenges of a really difficult role. These things I’ve been talking to you about are kind of abstract. To make them come to life is not easy. I think we’re doing that and, quite honestly, I think I’m doing that. If I can’t do that anymore, that would be another story.”

The show is familiar. It knows what it is. He likes living in that world with the rest of the cast. You can watch “Blue Bloods” on CBS.