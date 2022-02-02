‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Still Can’t Get Over That Time a Live Pig Was on the Show

There’s a reason the CBS drama Blue Bloods has spanned over 10 seasons. The popular series centers around the Reagan family and their commitment to law enforcement in New York. Blue Bloods presents amazing accuracy when it comes to portraying police procedures. This coupled with the fact that the show has managed to maintain a loyal following for over a decade all leads to Blue Bloods’ overwhelming success.

The official CBS summary of the series reads: “Blue Bloods is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief. A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man, an Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez.”

Taking into account its dramatic plotline, Blue Bloods isn’t exactly the funniest show to watch. Albeit, the Reagan family can sometimes pull a smile from fans depending on the surrounding circumstances. One scene, in particular, from Season 1 sticks out among the rest when it comes to finding humor on set.

Blue Bloods provide comic relief with real-life pig on set

In Blue Bloods Season 1, the episode titled “Officer Down” follows the NYPD as they navigate the death of a fellow officer. Tragically, the officer died in the line of duty at the time of a jewelry store heist. Even though the tone of the episode is more serious, one scene provides a small sliver of comic relief. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Sergeant Renzulli (Nicholas Turturro) are out on patrol when they notice a woman hellbent on shaming her unfaithful husband for his indiscretions. She holds a sign labeling him a ‘pig’. In order to really send her message home, she also has an inflatable pig next to her. Reagan and Renzulli approach the woman asking her to lose the bullhorn and the balloon-pig, and the episode carries on.

Finally, at the end of the episode, the woman returns to her same position. She’s ruthless in her endeavor to embarrass her cheating significant other. The catch is that this time she’s standing next to a real-life pig. The spectacle impressed the officers so much that in the end, they decide to leave her be. This small break in the drama-infused episode is just what the viewers need after the sobering tale. Similar to the two officers, fans of the series welcomed the brief moment of humor.