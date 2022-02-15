‘Blue Bloods’: The Five Actors Who Have Appeared in Every Episode

As many “Blue Bloods” fans know, the heart of the popular CBS crime drama is the Reagan family. But the Reagans aren’t like every other tight-knit family. This is because they all work together in law enforcement. So yeah, not your typical Brady Bunch.

Nearly every episode of the show features the famous Sunday family dinner. These regularly include the oldest and youngest members of this crime-fighting family. But the brave family members consist of patriarch Henry (Len Cariou), his son Frank (Tom Selleck), respective children, and grandchildren. However, five members of the family have never missed a family dinner since the beginning of “Blue Bloods.”

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, and Will Estes won the honor of being the only “Blue Bloods” cast members to appear in every aired episode.

Sean Reagan, who is played by Andrew Terraciano appeared in a total of 246 out of 247 episodes. The only episode he missed was Season 1, Episode 19. Sean’s older brother (Terraciano’s real brother), Tony has appeared in 187 episodes of the series. Nicky Reagan-Boyle (Sami Gayle), Terraciano’s cousin and Moynahan’s television daughter, was a series regular in Season 10 but has yet to return for Season 12.

Abigail Hawk, Gregory Jbara, Marisa Ramirez, Robert Clohessy, and Vanessa Ray appear as long-running cast members who also fail to appear in every episode.

‘Blue Bloods’: The Reagan’s Recall Their First Kisses in Iconic Dinner Scene

Fans of “Blue Bloods” look forward to a lot when a new episode rolls around. From family drama, to new cases, to family dinners, this show has lots to offer its fans.

The show also has some romances to fascinate viewers. In honor of Valentine’s Day yesterday, “Blue Bloods” shared a clip of the family talking about their first kisses. However, Jamie wasn’t too thrilled to talk about it. Frank and Harry avoided participation until Harry confessed his first kiss as Frank’s aunt!

‘Chicago Med’: One Star Also Appeared in a Minor Role on ‘Blue Bloods’

Television lovers have likely seen some of their favorite “Blue Bloods” characters on other well-known series. Have any of you folks ever seen a medical drama called “Chicago Med?” If so, you likely recognized a familiar face. Actor Nick Gehlfuss had an uncredited role in the popular crime drama.

In Season 2 Episode 8, Gehlfuss stars as Jimmy the Bookie. The premise reads as the following: “A girl falls from her apartment window and dies. Danny investigates. Henry, the patriarch, has a stroke and spends Thanksgiving in the hospital. Tony gets cash to square off his gambling debt, with an oblique warning from the Commissioner.”

Fans might’ve also seen Gehlfuss in “Person’s of Interest,” “Shameless,” “The Glades,” and “Rizzoli & Isles.”