‘Blue Bloods’: This Was the Funniest Moment of Season 6

For all the joy that Blue Bloods sometimes offers its fans, one moment in Season 6 is highlighted as the funniest. Who is involved in it?

Well, it happens to be the chief Blockhead himself, Donnie Wahlberg. We find out more about this moment with some help from Looper.

Detective Danny Reagan, played by Wahlberg, and Detective Maria Baez, played by Marisa Ramirez, are busy on this Blue Bloods episode. It’s titled All the News That’s Fit to Click. So, these guys are looking for a suspect. They think this person shot a reporter who was dressed like he was a member of the New York Police Department.

‘Blue Bloods’ Detective Looks To Crack Down On Suspect

Why are they trying to track him down? It is their belief that he has a vendetta against police officers. Oh boy. Well, Danny has been working to concoct a plan to get him out in the open.

Baez tells Danny they don’t have an address. But they do have a phone number. Sounds good to Danny. He gives this cat a call and tells him that he’s a “winner” to get a New York Mets luxury suite box. That’s something sweet for baseball fans.

But the dude has to meet someone named Richard Mollo at the box office. Danny puts time brackets on the meeting, too. This plan does work out on Blue Bloods.

Sense of Humor Comes Into Play for Danny In Time

If you have spent time watching the show, then you know that Danny can be a little funny. Yes, he’s wound tight a lot, too. But he kind of knows what to do when it comes to getting suspects.

Heck, he’s had enough practice at it over the years. What a powerful thing to do, though. Use humor to lure out a suspect. And use one of New York’s baseball teams as a part of the trick, too.

Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern, 9 p.m. Central, on CBS. Yes, people do not watch this show for the giggles. Still, when they happen it is something to see.

We all know that the Reagan family does take its work seriously. Look at how they talk about law enforcement with respect and reverence at the dinner table.

When talking about their work, cracking jokes is not always the first thing on their minds. They talk about cases, issues, and look to Frank Reagan for advice. Not that the NYPD Commissioner is going to tell them how to do their work. Tips though? Hey, it’s just family dinner time. Tom Selleck plays the commish on the CBS drama. Len Cariou as wise older Henry Reagan also offers thoughts, too.