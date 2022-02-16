‘Blue Bloods’ Has Featured Several Famous Guest Stars: See Who

Blue Bloods has long been one of the most popular police procedurals on television. Centering around the Reagan family all of whom work within the law enforcement to some extent. The series also features some major players who are connected to the family in a variety of ways.

Sure, the popular CBS drama certainly boasts a strong cast. However, some episodes add to the star power by bringing in some impressive guest stars to round out a storyline.

One recognizable face we have seen on Blue Bloods is one that we know well from another guest-starring role on an entirely different program, Law & Order: SVU. In fact, this particular guest-star has a familial connection to a prominent SVU character. We are talking, of course, about Mariska Hargitay’s husband, Peter Hermann.

From ‘SVU’ To ‘Blue Bloods,’ Peter Hermann Is A Procedural Regular

Peter Hermann has been a recurring character on the popular police procedural series since 2012. Hermann’s Blue Bloods character, Jack Boyle, is the ex-husband to Erin Reagan and the father of Erin’s only child, Nicky.

Photo: John Paul Filo ©2021 CBS BROADCASTING INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

This makes Peter Hermann a sort of unique guest star. Having been married to a Reagan, this on and off character has joined the Reagan family at their traditional family dinners. An opportunity that not many Blue Bloods characters get if they are not part of the immediate family.

Some Stars of the ‘Sopranos’ Connect With the Reagans

Another Blue Bloods guest star that comes to the series from another drama series is Sopranos star, Michael Imperioli. Imperioli portrays Tony Sopranos nephew and quasi protégé Christopher in the hit HBO drama series. In his guest-starring role on Blue Bloods, Imperioli portrays New York Attorney General Robert Lewis. And, the appearance wasn’t simply a one-off either. Imperioli has returned to the series twice in the last few years.

There must be a Sopranos/Blue Bloods connection somewhere because Michael Imperioli isn’t the only actor from the drama series to show up on Blue Bloods. In 2017, former Sopranos player, Lorraine Bracco premiered her role as Margaret Dutton, the interim mayor when David Ramsey’s Carter Poole stepped down. Bracco later reprised her role in 2018.

‘Blue Bloods’ Welcomes A Variety of Big Names

Another prominent guest star who makes an appearance in the hit series is the late -and iconic- actor and comedian Ed Asner. Asner stepped in as an old friend of Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan in a 2020 Blue Bloods episode.

The series has also seen guest starring roles from The View host and movie star, Whoopi Goldberg; rapper Method Man; Cheers star Bebe Neuwirth; Nip/Tuck star Dylan Walsh; longtime actor Treat Williams; film star Lou Diamond Phillips, and former Full House star Lori Laughlin among others. Quite a list of prominent players, no doubt. And, chances are more big names will likely be added to the list as the popular series continues to be a rating success on CBS.