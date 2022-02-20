‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s When the 250th Episode Airs

Blue Bloods fans have been waiting for a few weeks now for the hit police procedural to return from a brief mid-season hiatus. And, as always, Blue Bloods is promising an exciting return as the second half of season twelve begins. But, there is another exciting moment arriving fast in just a few weeks as the popular CBS drama will be celebrating its 250th episode!

On Friday, February 25, Blue Bloods will be returning to the small screen with an episode titled Allegiance. Then, the series will return with the fifteenth installment of season twelve. This episode, titled Where We Stand will air on Friday, March 4. Then, after this Blue Bloods will bring fans one more new episode before taking another brief break during March Madness. While this March 11 episode titled Guilt will be the last new installment for a few weeks, it will be a big one – number 250.

While the date for this big episode has been announced, the description has yet to be released. That’s okay, though. With two brand new episodes premiering in the coming weeks, we have plenty of brand new Blue Bloods storylines to focus on until then!

‘Blue Bloods’ Mid-Season Premiere Is Right Around the Corner

On the Friday, February 25 episode of Blue Bloods we will see Bridget Moynahan’s Erin Reagan and Steve Schirripa’s Anthony Abetemarco investigate some witness tampering they suspect within the courtroom. In their efforts to make sure the trial gets back onto an honest course, the duo enlists the help of Will Hochman’s Joe Hill.

This mid-season premiere episode also marks the long-awaited guest appearance of former Who’s the Boss star, Tony Danza. In this episode, Danza portrays police Lt. Raymond Moretti. Moretti has been the victim of a seemingly random shooting attack on his home. As the investigation progresses, Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan digs deeper into motives. Investigating the criminal past of Luitenant Moretti’s family.

Allegiance will also feature a big moment for Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) as she finds herself at a career crossroads. During much of the Blue Bloods 12th season, the NYPD officer has been pursuing advancement to sergeant status. Early in the season, Eddie was sneaking away to study for the sergeant’s exam.

This creates quite a bit of confusion as Eddie’s husband, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) has no idea what is going on; and he soon begins to suspect the worst. Once Jamie learns the truth he tells his wife that he fully supports her goal to become a sergeant. However, when Blue Bloods returns with Allegiance Friday night, Eddie begins to question her decision when she steps in to investigate an SVU case.

Elsewhere, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) pushes her partner, Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan to help her in a case that is very important to her. Baez’s favorite television personality has been killed. And the Blue Bloods detective is dedicated to solving the crime.