‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Where You Recognize Mayor Chase From

Watching Blue Bloods gives you a chance to see Frank Reagan tangle with Mayor Peter Chase. Where have you seen this Chase actor before?

Well, his name is Dylan Walsh and he’s been around on some shows before this CBS police drama. Let’s take a look at some of his history thanks to an article from Looper.

The Blue Bloods actor started his career back in 1990 thanks to a spot alongside Molly Ringwald in Betsy’s Wedding. Walsh played Jake Lowell while Ringwald was Betsy Hopper. Alan Alda directed this film and also stars as Eddie, Betsy’s father.

‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Stars Alongside Molly Ringwald in ‘Betsy’s Wedding’

But things get a little crazy when Eddie and the Mrs. become obsessed with Jake’s rich folks. The Hoppers try to play the “keeping up with the Jones” game and end up asking a relative named Oscar, played by Joe Pesci, for help.

In the early 1990s, Walsh started playing in police and legal procedurals. One of his first stops was as defense attorney Louis Klein in ABC’s Gabriel’s Fire. James Earl Jones starred as former cop Gabriel Bird, who’s released from prison on a technicality. This comes after serving 20 years of a life sentence for killing his partner during a raid. The series lasted only a year yet it earned three Emmys.

Up next for the Blue Bloods actor was a turn as Officer Jimmy Doyle in Brooklyn South in 1996-97 from Hill Street Blues creator Steven Bochco. Moving forward, Walsh, in 2006, played Sandra Bullock’s generally repulsive love interest in The Lake House.

Dylan Walsh Would Find Himself Playing A Serial Killer In Movie

After that movie, Walsh starred in Just Add Water as the film’s endearing, unlucky underdog Ray Tuckby. This film also starred Jonah Hill and Melissa McCarthy.

The Blue Bloods actor also starred as serial killer David Harris in the movie, Nelson McCormick’s The Stepfather. Walsh’s secretive, psychopathic Harris makes his suspicious new stepson Michael’s (Penn Badgley) life a living hell as he attempts to keep his double-life under wraps.

From 2003 to 2010, Dylan Walsh starred as Dr. Sean McNamara on Ryan Murphy and FX’s Nip/Tuck. As part-owner of the thriving McNamara/Troy plastic surgery business in Florida, McNamara was often reeling in or butting heads with his charismatic (but wholly unscrupulous) partner Dr. Christian Troy, who was portrayed by FBI: Most Wanted star Julian McMahon.

Walsh went on to cameo in a litany of television series, starting in 2012 with Lifetime’s Drop Dead Diva. Other work came on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Revenge, Castle, and Designated Survivor. Don’t worry, Walsh is still going to be causing trouble for Tom Selleck’s character on Blue Bloods for sure.